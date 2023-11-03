Full list of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled this weekend because of Storm Ciarán

The wet and windy conditions have meant many firework displays are being cancelled across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Storm Ciarán has been battering Britain, and now Bonfire Night displays face being fizzled out due to the unfavorable conditions created by the storm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Storm Ciarán has brought vicious rain, flooding, and wind to the country.

There are currently 55 flood warnings and 203 flood alerts, according to the government website.

Many firework displays were meant to have taken place this weekend to celebrate Bonfire Night but organisers of several events have said the ground has become too wet from the heavy rain.

Read more: More than 80 flooding warnings remain in place across UK after Storm Ciarán as Brits told to ‘stay home until Sunday’

Read more: Trail of destruction: 127k homes left without power as tornado sparked by 104mph winds hits UK during Storm Ciaran

Some events have been postponed. Picture: Alamy

Below is a list of Bonfire Night firework displays which have been cancelled or postponed so far:

Beamish Hall in County Durham

Spennymoor Town Council in County Durham

Segedunum fireworks in Tyneside (postponed to later in the evening of Friday 3 November)

Heveningham Hall in Suffolk

Undley Farm in Suffolk

Saltwell Park in Tyne and Wear

Lindsey Rose in Suffolk

Caistor Bonfire and Fireworks in Lincolnshire

Thetford Fireworks Spectacular in Norfolk (postponed to 12 November)

Wroxham Barns' Low-Bang Fireworks Display in Norfolk (cancelled on Thursday, Friday still going ahead)

Hook and Hatchet Inn in Kent

Weston Grand Pier in Somerset

Sprites Primary Academy in Suffolk

The Ross-on-Wye Lions Club in Hertfordshire

Feckenham firework display in Worcestershire

Dullingham in Suffolk

Port Eliot House in St Germans, Cornwall (postponed until next weekend)

Meifod in Powys

Welshpool in Powys

Colwyn Bay in Denbighshire

Orley Farm School in Harrow, London

Harborough showground fireworks in Leicestershire (postponed to 9 November)