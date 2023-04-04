Funfair nightmare: Young boy and teen girl rushed to hospital after falling off 'Crazy Frog' ride

Two children were injured after an incident on a ride at a fairground in Epsom. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A seven-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl have been injured after falling off a 'Crazy Frog' fairground ride.

The incident, which happened at a funfair ground in Epsom on Monday evening, saw the teen slide off her seat while the ride was still in operation.

One child was flown to a hospital in London while the other was driven to a hospital in Sutton, South London.

Other children on the ride were understood to have been trying to get staff's attention when the incident occurred, as they could see the girl was falling off her seat and screaming out in pain.

Concerns about the pair's injuries have now been eased, as it has been confirmed the two were discharged from hospital with minor injuries.

Andrew Bircher, Epsom and Ewell Borough Council's acting director of corporate services, said all appropriate safety checks and paperwork were in place for the ride, as these were needed before the fairground managers were allowed to rent the land from the council.

The ride in question has since been closed and will remain so "until all safety checks have been completed", but the rest of the fairground is still open.

The incident took place at a fairground at Hook Road Arena in Epsom, Surrey. Picture: Google Maps

A witness to the incident told The Sun: "It was chaos. The injured girl was at the back of the ride and appeared to basically slip out of her seat and went flying as it spun round.

"Some of the children had been shouting for help as they could see she was beginning to fall from the car.

"All the kids were crying in shock and desperate to get off the ride as soon as they could.

"It’s a miracle the girl isn’t more seriously injured. She was screaming in pain. We all feared the worst."

The manager of the funfair also told them: "We don’t know exactly what’s happened at the minute until the ride is tested so we can open it back up again.

"The girl who was injured is home now and in bed with a couple of bruises on her."