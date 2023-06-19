Furious student late for school rips banners away from Just Stop Oil protestors slow-marching through road

Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted traffic in east London. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Kieran Kelly

A furious student made late for school by Just Stop Oil activists slowing down traffic in east London has reacted furiously, taking their banners away and throwing them across the road.

Activists employed their 'slow-march' tactic in Stratford and Ealing in London as their campaign to stop all new oil and gas contracts continues.

Initially, the protest in Stratford, east London, was not deemed to have been causing serious enough disruption for police to impose a Section 12 order to stop it.

But the order was then imposed after serious congestion started to build.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Schoolboy rips banners away from Just Stop Oil protesters in London

Frustrated commuters voiced their anger at the protestors, with one telling activists: "I don't give a f*** get out of the way."

Footage provided by the activist group shows a furious school pupil ripping banners away from protestors' hands.

The pupil goes round the group, tearing their banners one-by-one.

Read More: Showstopper! Just Stop Oil halt opera performance by setting off confetti bomb and blowing air horn

Read More: Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads

Nick Ferrari debates Just Stop Oil protests with spokesperson

Meanwhile, their protest in west London was stopped swiftly by police officers, who moved them off the road.

The environmental activist group began three months of planned protest activity on April 24, predominantly using a new 'slow marching' tactic.

This tactic sees activists walk slowly along the streets in order to cause major traffic delays, causing severe disruption to the public.

Policing the protests have taken officers away from the equivalent of 11,000 shifts, according to figures released last month.

🎭 IT'S CURTAINS FOR NEW OIL AND GAS



🦺 Three Just Stop Oil supporters briefly interrupted @glyndebourne opera festival with the old news that new oil and gas is incompatible with a liveable future, and that our government want to go ahead with it anyway.



📢 Glitter canons and… pic.twitter.com/cQPl7WbQ7E — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 15, 2023

Last week, protestors halted an opera festival on Thursday afternoon by setting off a confetti bomb and blowing an air horn.

Three protestors visited Glyndebourne, east Sussex, on Thursday, purchasing tickets for Dialogues des Carmelites.

One hour into the show, the protestors jumped up from their seats, started shouting and let off a confetti bomb.

They also set off an air horn, with the play's actors immediately ushered off the stage.

The protestors were eventually restrained by security and escorted off the premises.