Furlough scheme extended by one month to end of April 2021

17 December 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 17 December 2020, 15:47

Rishi Sunak made the furlough announcement on Twitter
Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The furlough scheme has been extended for a month until the end of April 2021, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

Furlough was set to expire at the end of March next year after already being extended from the end of October 2020.

However, the new date suggests the chancellor believes the economy will continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic well into 2021.

He also extended the government's business loan schemes, which were set to conclude at the end of January, until 31 March in a bit to support firms up to the spring.

They include the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, and the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

Read more: More areas of England plunged into Tier 3 due to rising cases

Read more: Secondary students face staggered return to school in January

Mr Sunak said: "Our package of support for businesses and workers continues to be one of the most generous and effective in the world - helping our economy to recover and protecting livelihoods across the country.

"We know the premium businesses place on certainty, so it is right that we enable them to plan ahead regardless of the path the virus takes, which is why we're providing certainty and clarity by extending this support, as well as implementing our plan for jobs."

The chancellor also announced that the next Budget will take place on 3 March of next year.

A statement from the Treasury said: "The Budget will set out the next phase of the plan to tackle the virus and protect jobs and will be published alongside the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility."

Read more: Rate of Covid in Wales almost three times higher than England

Explained: Xmas Covid rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

Under the furlough scheme, the government will continue to pay 80 per cent of the salary of employees for hours not worked until the end of April.

Employers will only be required to pay wages, National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and pensions for hours worked; and NICS and pensions for hours not worked.

Mr Sunak said on Twitter: "We will continue to pay 80% towards wages of unworked hours - giving businesses and employees across the UK certainty into the New Year. "

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, said: “While our loan schemes have provided a vital lifeline to millions of firms across the country, we know that business owners need additional certainty as we head into the New Year.

“Extending government-backed loan schemes will give companies right across the UK the finance they need to support, protect and create jobs as we build back better from the pandemic.”

The eligibility criteria for the UK-wide scheme will remain unchanged and the date change will continue to apply to all devolved administrations.

