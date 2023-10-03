'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster

3 October 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 12:37

Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film
Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film. Picture: supplied

By StephenRigley

Movie producers are facing a backlash over plans to turn the OceanGate sub tragedy into a film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The project, which is currently filming under the working title “Salvage,” is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during and after the incident.

Co-writer, Jonathan Keasey, said: "The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process.

"Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame.”

The Titan sub catastrophically imploded on June 18.
The Titan sub catastrophically imploded on June 18. Picture: Alamy

Read More: OceanGate Titan sub tragedy set to be made into a film as writers say it will 'honour those involved'

But one user on X formerly Twitter said: "Seems too soon."

Another added: “Hopefully a documentary rather than a live-action one – and even a documentary seems kinda too soon."

While a third wrote: "Hasn’t even been a year, y’all are sick."

Announcement of the film comes four months after the small submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, imploded on its way to visit the remains of the Titanic.

Wreckage of the Titan sub
Wreckage of the Titan sub. Picture: Alamy

Read more: OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field

Read more: New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, UK billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman were those on board the sub.

An investigation into the Titan tragedy continues.

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron has shut down reports he was developing a series about OceanGate submersible Titan, as he branded the claims ‘offensive rumours'.

He said on social media: “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now.

"I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Breaking News

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour

Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok

People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

A suspect was apprehended by police

Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia’s parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

TfL enforcement staff are now allowed to wear balaclavas after threats from anti-Ulez activists.

ULEZ wardens wear balaclavas to hide faces after weeks of clashes with 'Blade Runner’ vigilante-style attacks

Beverley Allitt taking her first steps towards freedom

'Angel of death' serial killer Beverley Allitt who murdered four children in hospital taking first steps towards release

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists analysing electrons in atoms

Breaking
Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Turkish security forces after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkish police detain dozens during raids after suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was detained in Dubai in July.

New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions

Football yob triggered ‘awful memories’ when he mocked Bradley's tragic death, his heartbroken mum says

Henry Cuellar

US Congressman carjacked by three armed attackers in Washington DC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress McCarthy

Republican Matt Gaetz files resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

Charlotte Sena has now been reunited with her family.

How was missing US nine-year-old Charlotte Sena found?

The Evergrande Group headquarters

China Evergrande shares soar after property developer’s stocks resume trading

A boy is fighting for life after being struck by lightning and another lightning bolt blew up a gas container during an electrical storm

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being struck by lightning during football match at Hertfordshire school
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
The XL bully dog (file image) was destroyed after the attack outside a hotel in Greenwich (R)

20-month-old boy rushed to hospital after XL Bully attack with dog seized by police and destroyed
Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy

Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy, council leader tells LBC

Kit Malthouse called for tougher police action on shoplifters

Legislation won't solve shoplifting crisis without tougher action from cops, former policing minister tells LBC
CCTV footage of thieves will be checked against official databases.

Police to use 'game-changing' facial recognition tech to check thieves against passport databases
Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to journey between Birmingham and Manchester in two hours

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC's Henry Riley to deliver Balti from Birmingham to Manchester amid 'HS2 north' row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit