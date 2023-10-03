'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster

Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film. Picture: supplied

By StephenRigley

Movie producers are facing a backlash over plans to turn the OceanGate sub tragedy into a film.

The project, which is currently filming under the working title “Salvage,” is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during and after the incident.

Co-writer, Jonathan Keasey, said: "The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process.

"Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame.”

The Titan sub catastrophically imploded on June 18. Picture: Alamy

But one user on X formerly Twitter said: "Seems too soon."

Another added: “Hopefully a documentary rather than a live-action one – and even a documentary seems kinda too soon."

While a third wrote: "Hasn’t even been a year, y’all are sick."

Announcement of the film comes four months after the small submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, imploded on its way to visit the remains of the Titanic.

Wreckage of the Titan sub. Picture: Alamy

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, UK billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman were those on board the sub.

An investigation into the Titan tragedy continues.

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron has shut down reports he was developing a series about OceanGate submersible Titan, as he branded the claims ‘offensive rumours'.

He said on social media: “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now.

"I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."