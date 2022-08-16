'Someone's taking the p***': Fury as Scotland's first ever period dignity officer is a man

Jason Grant has been appointed new period dignity officer. Picture: Grainger PR/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

There is outrage in Scotland after the SNP appointed a man as the country's first 'period dignity officer'.

Jason Grant, a former personal trainer from Dundee, was given the post for the Tay region of Scotland.

His roles will include promoting access to free sanitary products after the Period Products Act came into force in Scotland on Monday.

But many women expressed outrage at the decision to give the appointment to a man.

"Come on, somebody’s taking the p***," wrote one woman on Twitter.

"As part of the SNP’s approach to delivering period dignity, a Dundee man has taken on a pioneering new role.

"Jason Grant is the newly appointed period dignity officer for the Tay region – the first role of its kind in Scotland."

Another wrote: "As part of the SNP’s approach to delivering period dignity, they have appointed a Dundee man, Jason Grant, yes, I kid you not, a man, to a newly appointed role as period dignity officer for the Tayside region... the SNP really do take the proverbial."

A third encouraged Mr Grant to step down, writing: "Jason Grant, if you're reading any of this, you should step down and leave that job to a woman. Weirdo."

But Mr Grant has welcomed the position - and suggested having a man in the role could benefit everyone because trans men also have periods.

"I'm absolutely buzzing about it," he told the Dundee Courier.

"It's definitely pioneering as Scotland is the first to do this.

"It's about making people aware of the availability of period products for anyone of any gender, whenever they need it.

"And it’s important whatever we do is done with dignity, so people know that there’s no judgement."

LBC has approached the SNP for comment.