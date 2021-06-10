G7: Cornwall hotel housing security and journalists shuts down after Covid outbreak

10 June 2021, 17:52

The hotel has shut after a Covid outbreak
The hotel has shut after a Covid outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A hotel housing some security and journalists for the G7 summit has had to shut down after a Covid outbreak.

American news outlet CBS is among the media staying there and is broadcasting from the Pedn-Olva hotel's rooftop.

It is understood a number of staff have been affected by coronavirus.

Cornwall Live had reported on June 9 that the hotel shut the restaurant and public areas after positive tests were confirmed, with only the guest rooms remaining open.

The St Ives hotel is close to the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, about a mile down the road, the outlet reported.

It has not yet been confirmed how many security and members of the media have been affected by the shutdown or what their quarantine arrangements are.

St Austell Brewery, owners of the hotel, confirmed the outbreak and said "all appropriate safety guidelines" were being followed.

In a statement, the firm said: "We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.

"Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel.

"We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our upmost priority.

"The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it."

The news will be unwelcome to UK hosts who will hope the outbreak does not set the tone for the rest of the G7 summit, which will focus on the pandemic.

The UK is among the fastest countries at rolling out its vaccine with a view to ending social distancing measures as soon as possible.

Ministers will hope to burnish the UK's credentials as a country that has reduced the threat of Covid by successfully hosting the summit and several upcoming Euro 2020 games.

It comes as Boris Johnson met with Joe Biden, with the two leaders venturing to the Cornish seafront with their wives, Dr Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson.

Mr Biden is expected to warn the Prime Minister about the Northern Ireland peace process and the Brexit deal.

The meeting precedes the G7 summit, in which the leaders of seven of the most industrialised nations will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and recover from the health and economic damage it has brought.

The leaders of the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy meet as Mr Johnson's Government comes under fire for reducing foreign aid spending, taking it below the legal target of 0.7% of national income.

However, the Government is counting vaccine doses as contributing to its overseas assistance.

