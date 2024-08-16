Gail’s bakery under fire for charging £1 extra for day-old croissants ‘topped with almonds’

Customers of Gail's bakery have criticised the new chocolate and almond croissant. Picture: Gail's

By Flaminia Luck

Gail's the bakery has come under fire for their new chocolate and almond croissant - which is made using pain au chocolats that haven't sold and then topped with almonds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The description of the food item reads: "Made using twice-baked, unsold pain au chocolat and topped with almond frangipane and flaked almonds.

"Part of our Waste Not range."

The high-end chain bakery is selling the food item for £3.90.

A regular pain au chocolate goes for £2.95.

The high-end chain bakeries are scattered across some parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Customers have taken to social media to voice their disgust at the pricing and makeup of the item.

"I’m sorry WHAT

"You’re charging £4.60 for an item that didn’t sell yesterday because you chucked some almond on top."

Gail's have been approached for comment.

Read more: Molly-Mae 'dumped Tommy Fury' over claims he 'cheated on her with Danish woman he met on holiday with friends'

Read more: Police investigating 'hate incident' after Israeli couple 'hounded out' of Reginald D Hunter's Edinburgh comedy show