Gail’s bakery under fire for charging £1 extra for day-old croissants ‘topped with almonds’
16 August 2024, 09:34 | Updated: 16 August 2024, 09:49
Gail's the bakery has come under fire for their new chocolate and almond croissant - which is made using pain au chocolats that haven't sold and then topped with almonds.
The description of the food item reads: "Made using twice-baked, unsold pain au chocolat and topped with almond frangipane and flaked almonds.
"Part of our Waste Not range."
The high-end chain bakery is selling the food item for £3.90.
A regular pain au chocolate goes for £2.95.
Customers have taken to social media to voice their disgust at the pricing and makeup of the item.
"I’m sorry WHAT
"You’re charging £4.60 for an item that didn’t sell yesterday because you chucked some almond on top."
Gail's have been approached for comment.
