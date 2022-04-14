Game of Thrones star arrested on child sex charges

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt has been arrested on suspicion of child sex charges. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A Game of Thrones star has been arrested on suspicion of child sex charges.

Joseph Gatt, 50, was detained by officers on April 6 after they received information he had engaged in "online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines", Los Angeles Police announced today.

He was released on bail with a $5,000 bond a few hours after being taken into custody at his home in Beverly Grove around 4:45am. A court date has not yet been set.

Gatt, who played Thenn Warg in Game of Thrones, was arrested on suspicion of committing a felony following an investigation by the LAPD's Juvenile Division and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

LA police did not provide further details of the case but said they were looking for other victims who may have come into contact with Gatt and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The British actor has denied the allegations which he described as "absolutely horrifying and completely untrue".

Gatt denied the charge in a statement online, writing: "The [allegations] are 100 percent categorically wrong and reckless.

"I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.

"I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.

"Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media."

The British actor appeared as Thenn Warg in three episodes of the George R. R. Martin Game of Thrones series in 2014.

He has also appeared in Thor, a Disney remake of Dumbo and Star Trek Into Darkness as well as in television series Z Nation and police drama The Bill.