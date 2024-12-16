Gary Barlow seen with son Daniel for first time since family photo went viral

Gary Barlow with son Daniel at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

Gary Barlow was seen with his son Daniel at a football match for the first time since a family photo want viral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary, 53, and Daniel, 24, were among the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford.

The Take That singer wrapped up warm in a green padded coat which he layered over a smart red sweater and plaid shirt.

Gary Barlow and son Daniel watched Chelsea play Brentford at Stamford Bridge. Picture: shutterstock

While Daniel wore a white shirt underneath a cream knitted top and black duffel coat as he chatted to his father.

It comes just weeks after a photo of Gary and his family went viral on social media.

The photo showed the musician stood beside his wife Dawn Barlow, 54, and two of their children, including Daniel.

Gary Barlow's family photo which went viral. Picture: Instagram

The photo was said to have originally been posted by Gary last year to mark Father's Day last year but attracted attention recently over the height difference between the singer and his son.

Gary barely reaches his son's shoulders in the photo, which has amassed millions of views on X.