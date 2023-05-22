Gary Lineker backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr who was given red card after being choked and 'racially abused'

22 May 2023, 09:11 | Updated: 22 May 2023, 09:14

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has accused Spain of being a racist country
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has accused Spain of being a racist country. Picture: ViaPlay/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior has accused Spain of being a racist country after he was sent off following a mid-game brawl which saw him choked by an opposing player.

The incident happened near the end of a game between Real Madrid and Valencia in La Liga on Sunday after one of the players appeared to kick away the ball with minutes left on the clock.

Vinicius was shown a red card after getting embroiled in the physical confrontation with Valencia players, raising his hand to Hugo Duro's face. Vinicius was also put in a headlock.

He also claims to have been the victim of alleged racial abuse by opposing fans during the incident, with chants including the word "monkey" seemingly heard in the stands.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card. Picture: Alamy

The Brazilian footballer has been met with support from those within the football industry, including Gary Lineker, who was a presenter at the game.

He said: "Once again, the player being abused is the only person to be punished."

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has also expressed concern over the incident, tweeting: "How many times do we need to see this young man subjected to this s***?"

"Bro you need protecting....who is protecting Vinicius Junior in Spain??" Ferdinand added.

"He receives a red card after being choked and receiving racial abuse during the game."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Speaking after the game, Vinicius Jr said: "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third.

"Racism is normal in La Liga. In football, they think it's normal, the federation does too and the opponent encourages it. I'm so sad.

"The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racism."

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti remonstrates with referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti remonstrates with referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.

"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for something that happens each week, I have no defence. I let it happen.

"But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if it is far from here."

Read More: Premier League star Ivan Toney handed eight-month FA ban after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules

Vinicius' manager Carlo Ancelotti came out in support of his player after the game, telling reporters: "I don't want to talk about football today, there is no meaning in talking about football today.

"What we saw today is unacceptable. An entire stadium chanting racist slurs, I told the referee that he should have stopped the match."

He added: "LaLiga have a problem here. For me Vinicius is the most important player in the world. La Liga has a problem, these episodes of racism have to stop the match.

"It's the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0, there is no other way.

"Vinicius is very sad, he is angry. Something like this can't happen in the world we live in."

"If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action," La Liga said in a statement.

Read More: Moving moment as Kevin Sinfield carries ex-teammate Rob Burrow over Leeds marathon finish line

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Picture: Alamy

Valencia has released a statement, saying the club wished to "publicly condemn insults and attacks of all kinds in football".

But the club's corporate director and spokesperson Javier Solís said he wished to address "completely incorrect statements by Mr Ancellotti" as "he branded all of the fans" as racist.

Mr Solís, said: "In light of the unfortunate and completely incorrect statements by Mr Ancelotti, in which he branded all of the fans at Mestalla as racist, the club cannot tolerate this.

"We reject these complaints head-on. Possibly it is the result of a mistake in the language, and he must have understood another word as being said.

"The club condemn any type of racist insults and are working to identify the people who allegedly made a gesture or action, but calling all the Valencia CF fans racist is nonsense and the club cannot remain silent.

"We understand that when Ancelotti realises the mistake he has made and the very serious statements he has made, he should apologise, in the same way that both the coach and I condemn any racist insult. In the same way, when he realises the mistake he has made, he should apologise."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kat Watkins was forced to sleep in the dining area

Disabled woman forced to sleep in Travelodge dining area after the room she booked was 'out of order'

Sir Keir Starmer called for the claims to be investigated 'immediately'

'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'

Philippines Post Office Fire

Massive fire destroys historic post office in Philippines

Police are hunting for this man

Police hunt thug who left rail worker with fractured skull and brain bleed in unprovoked attack

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

Some 250 trees are set to be chopped down across the city

St Albans council accused of 'chainsaw massacre' as residents uncover plan to chop down 250 trees

Israel Palestinians

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in refugee camp

Singapore Prime Minister COVID

Singapore PM self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Police made two arrests after the scenes of chaos in north west London

Youths terrorise motorists and clamber on bus and cars as police make two arrests after chaos in Wembley

Phillip Schofield is said to be 'completely broken' after being axed from This Morning

Phillip Schofield ‘completely broken’ after being axed from This Morning amid feud with Holly Willoughby

Exclusive
LBC has investigated vapes being sold online

Vapes falsely advertised as nicotine-free sold online without age checks, LBC investigation finds

Japan G7 Summit

President Biden and House Speaker to meet in search of budget compromise

Keir Starmer will pledge that a Labour government will get the health service "back on its feet" and bring NHS waiting times back down to safe levels, in a speech on Monday.

Keir Starmer to pledge Labour government will bring down suicide rates and NHS waiting times

King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

SpaceX Crew Launch

Saudi astronauts catch private flight to space station

Greece Elections

Greek prime minister to seek outright majority after huge election lead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Barking dogs raised the alarm as a fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours

Rishi Sunak will reportedly consult his independent ethics adviser over Suella Braverman's handling of a speeding offence

Rishi Sunak 'to consult independent ethics adviser' over Suella Braverman speeding claims

SpaceX Crew Launch

SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

Susan's body was discovered three weeks after she went missing on the remote Greek island

Missing British grandmother, 74, found dead on Greek island three weeks after disappearance
France Cannes Protest

France pension protest held on outskirts of Cannes Film Festival

Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece

PM’s party has clear lead in Greece’s parliamentary elections – exit polls

10 people have been taken to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off.

Several hospitalised after double decker bus loses roof in railway bridge crash

El Salvador Soccer Stampede

At least 12 dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Jack Bruce funeral

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.

Prince William joins Royal Navy submariners for rowing challenge in Mental Health Awareness video
Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit