Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise's son Mac dies aged 33 after battle with rare cancer

Gary Sinise's son Mac died of a rare cancer aged 33. Picture: Gary Sinise Foundation/social media

By Emma Soteriou

Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise's son has died aged 33 from a rare cancer.

Sinise revealed on Tuesday that his son, McCanna 'Mac' Sinise, lost his battle with a cancer called Chordoma on January 5.

Mac was diagnosed in August 2018, just months after Sinise's wife Moira was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

While his wife went into remission and has remained cancer-free following treatment, Mac's cancer spread over time and "disabled him more and more".

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can," a statement on the Gary Sinise Foundation's website said.

"As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.

"It's heartbreaking, and it's just damn hard. Our family's cancer fight lasted for five-and-a-half years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on.

"While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it.

"He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying."

Gary Sinise performs with his Lt. Dan Band. Picture: Alamy

Sinise, who played Lieutenant Dan Taylor opposite Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump, said he felt "blessed, fortunate, and proud" to be Mac's father.

He said his son had joined the Gary Sinise Foundation - a charity that works with military veterans - and played drums in his father's Lt Dan Band.

"In sharing our story, we hope to shine a little bit of light on what has been a difficult time for us as Mac was truly a light for all of us," he said.

"An incredible inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage, and love.

"Even with one setback after another, he never stopped living and learning, creating, and giving, and loving."