‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston after his sudden death at 45

28 February 2024, 08:26

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45. Picture: Alexandra Diez de Rivera/Buckingham Palace/Lady Gabriella Kingston/Buckingham Palace

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, following his shock death at the age of 45.

The son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

Reverend White, who worked closely with Mr Kingston during his time in Baghdad, led tributes to him today describing him as a ‘great man’.

Reverend White said: 'He worked with me in Iraq through the worst of the Iraqi war. He was a great man of deep faith and wisdom. I know for sure he is now in glory.'

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Family and friends of Mr Kingston are understood to be in deep shock at his death.

An inquest will be held but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved. 

Mr Kingston is survived by his father Martin Kingston KC, his mother Jill Mary Kingston, and his sisters, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

Lady Gabriella, 42, who is 56th in line to the throne, and Mr Kingston were married for nearly five years, having tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor in May 2019.

A friend who met the couple at a National Gallery event last Wednesday said: “They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty.”

Another friend who was at their wedding told the Daily Mail: “It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was called by the ambulance service about the death of Mr Kingston at 6.25pm on Sunday. They added: 'The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.'

Paying tribute to Mr Kingston, his family said he was "an exceptional man".

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died
Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died. Picture: Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella Kingston and Mr Kingston's family.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes on Tuesday
Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Prince William pulled out of a Windsor castle memorial event "due to a personal matter" on Tuesday.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella's parents, were both present at the memorial service for King Constantine of Greece.

Queen Camilla led the royal family at the event - with cancer-stricken King Charles also absent.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston. Picture: Alamy

Lady Gabriella married Mr Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2019, with the late Queen Elizabeth being upon the wedding guests.

Prince Michael was first cousins with the Queen.

Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston were last pictured together at a Valentine’s Day engagement alongside Camilla.

The event was held to celebrate the works of Shakespeare.

Mr Kingston is also understood to have dated Pippa Middleton - Kates younger sister - before meeting Lady Gabriella, with the pair remaining friends.

