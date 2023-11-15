Huge crowds gather in Parliament Square as protesters call for 'ceasefire now' ahead of crunch Gaza vote

15 November 2023, 18:57 | Updated: 15 November 2023, 19:01

Crowds have gathered ahead of the ceasefire vote
Crowds have gathered ahead of the ceasefire vote. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Huge protests have kicked off in Parliament Square ahead of a vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Crowds could be heard chanting "ceasefire now" as they waved Palestinian flags outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

It comes as the SNP is pushing an amendment to the King's Speech backing a ceasefire, with Labour frontbenchers facing the sack if they back it.

Yasmin Qureshi, who was Labour's shadow minister for women and equalities, resigned her post in order to vote for a ceasefire.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must "show moral leadership" and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Read more: Emmanuel Macron calls for Israel to stop 'bombing babies' in Gaza and urges UK and US to back ceasefire

Read more: Keir Starmer admits 'differences' in Labour over Israel stance, after senior figures call for ceasefire

Protests ahead of Gaza ceasefire vote

One protester told LBC: "I feel like Labour especially are positioning themselves against a ceasefire because they think this will get them in trouble for the General Election but I think this is rubbish.

"Thousands of children are dying because of this position. I just think they need to put party politics on the side and every single MP has a responsibility in this."

She added: "The UK and US have a huge role in the way this crisis is unfolding."

Another protester said: "What we're seeing here is a lot of double standards. They have one rule for Ukraine and another rule for Gaza and Palestine."

A third person told LBC: "We're watching atrocities unfold in real time and I think we're going to look back on this period in horror and shame.

"The least that we can do as citizens is articulate that we're not going to stand for it. I wouldn't be able to rest if I wasn't here."

Crowds outside parliament
Crowds outside parliament. Picture: LBC

Sir Keir Starmer is battling to avoid a damaging split in Labour as rebel MPs appear set to defy him in tonight's vote.

Shadow ministers Naz Shah, Helen Hayes and Afzal Khan broke ranks with their party leader as they signalled plans to vote for an SNP amendment to the King's Speech backing a ceasefire.

Labour frontbenchers have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and instead back Sir Keir's position calling for longer "humanitarian pauses" rather than a ceasefire.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis

Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi hold first talks in a year

This is the moment residents of an Icelandic town pack up their belongings amid an order to evacuate.

Moment residents of town in Iceland hurriedly load up their car as they flee home ahead of looming volcanic eruption

The full cast have now all paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry

Rwanda policy

Sunak defends Anderson over suggestion ministers ‘ignore’ Supreme Court ruling

MPs voted on whether to call for a ceasefire

Jess Phillips among wave of Labour frontbenchers to quit after MPs vote against Gaza ceasefire amendment

Air strike on Rafah

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

The woman was reportedly found at the Ulubat Castle Hotel in Istanbul's Fatih Mevlanakapı district.

British tourist, 26, dies after partner ‘stabbed her 41 times with screwdriver in hotel room’ while on Turkey holiday

Sarah Ferguson was expected to appear on this year’s I’m A Celeb

Sarah Ferguson 'pulled out of I'm A Celeb talks at last minute after refusing to discuss Prince Andrew'

Police forces are being forced to consider cuts with a funding gap of more than £3 billion

Police forces 'short by around £3 billion and 40,000 staff' as chief warns of the need to 'scale up' to tackle crime

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Ukrainian marines on a river near Kherson

Ukraine says troops have foothold on eastern bank of river near Kherson

Rishi Sunak said 'I will not allow a foreign court to block the flights'

'I will not allow a foreign court to block Rwanda flights,' says Sunak as he announces emergency legislation

Private Sean Rooney

Man accused of killing Irish UN peacekeeper in Lebanon released on bail

Suella Braverman has spoken out following the court ruling on the Rwanda plan

Emergency laws needed to ‘stop the boats’, says sacked Suella Braverman after court rules against Rwanda plan

File photo of a Boeing 747 in flight.

Plane forced to turn round after horse gets loose on flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Tunnel Collapse

Some workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as rescue delayed

KFC is opening more stores in coming weeks.

KFC to open 10 new branches around UK over the next few months - will there be one near you?
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet message from Matthew Perry as she and David Schwimmer break silence after his death
Bashar Assad

France issues arrest warrant for Syrian President over alleged war crimes

Rishi Sunak said David Cameron's return was the "best kept secret".

Rishi Sunak boasts David Cameron's return was 'best kept secret' in behind the scenes video from reshuffle
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
Pedro Sanchez

Spanish leader defends amnesty deal for Catalan separatists ahead of vote

Suella Braverman launched a withering attack in a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to change course to avoid election defeat and slamming his record on immigration and anti-Semitism

Home Secretary ‘cleaning the scorch marks off office walls’ after Suella Braverman’s blistering attack on PM
Rishi Sunak and Paul Kagame

Rishi Sunak vows to keep working with Rwanda in phone call with country's President despite court ruling
Bus accident

Bus accident leaves at least 37 dead and 18 injured in Kashmir

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat
Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram

Kate and William lead royal well-wishes to King Charles as they share photos to mark his 75th birthday
King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit