'At least 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted, as IDF pounds south of strip despite fears for civilians

2 December 2023, 09:14

'At least 200 people have been killed' in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war restarted
'At least 200 people have been killed' in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war restarted. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

At least 200 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war restarted on Friday morning, local Hamas-affiliated authorities said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel launched its armed forces back into the conflict at the end of the seven-day truce, focusing strikes on the southern Gaza strip this time.

The Israeli military said it had struck 400 Hamas targets with air strikes, tank fire and its navy since Friday morning.

Previous efforts had largely concentrated on the north of the territory, where Hamas has traditionally been strongest. Hundreds of thousands of people had been told by Israel to move to southern Gaza, away from the worst of the fighting.

But on Friday morning, residents of Khan Younis, a large city in the south, were told to leave the city to shelter areas because it would soon become a combat zone.

Palestinians inspect the damage in the rubble of a building destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah
Palestinians inspect the damage in the rubble of a building destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Picture: Getty

Over 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, which was sparked when Hamas launched attacks into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking more than 240 people hostage.

Some 105 hostages were returned during the seven-day truce, in exchange for over 200 Palestinian prisoners let out of Israeli prisons.

The US, Israel's biggest ally and backer, had earlier urged the IDF to protect civilians better during the next stage of the conflict.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said: ""This is going to be very important going forward. It's something we're going to be looking at very closely."

Read more: 'Hamas will now take the mother of all thumpings' for not releasing all kidnapped women, says Israel

Read more: Israel-Hamas war restarts as truce deadline expires, as both sides blame each other for breaching ceasefire terms

Palestinians inspect a building damaged during Israeli bombardment
Palestinians inspect a building damaged during Israeli bombardment. Picture: Getty

A man who fled from northern Gaza to Khan Younis a month ago with his wife and three children said: "There is no place to go.

Emad Hajar added:"They expelled us from the north, and now they are pushing us to leave the south."

Israel created a map that divided the strip into numbered sections, and told people to work out which section they live in, in case of an evacuation order.

Responding, the UN said: "The publication does not specify where people should evacuate to.

"It is unclear how those residing in Gaza would access the map without electricity and amid recurrent telecommunications cuts."

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Picture: Alamy

It comes after an Israeli spokesperson blamed the end of the truce on Hamas, who “decided to terminate the pause” by not releasing all the female hostages the terrorist group had kidnapped on October 7.

Eylon Levy said: “Having chosen to hold onto our women, Hamas will now take the mother of all thumpings.”

It follows the end of a truce deal with Gaza – which had allowed for the release of Palestinian prisoners, hostages and aid.

Mr Levy claimed his government had already approved a list of Palestinian prisoners who could have been freed in return for Hamas hostages.

He said the militant group failed to meet its "obligations" and therefore missed out on a chance to extend the week-old pause in fighting by another two days.

Hamas threw the blame back, saying Israel had “persistently” rejected offers of hostage releases.

Within minutes of the truce expiring, Israeli air strikes pounded the Gaza Strip.

Reports also suggested tanks were being repositioned within the area.

The Israel Defence Force confirmed “warplanes” would start focusing again on Gaza.

It also claimed Hamas first broke the truce, firing rockets before it was due to end at 7am local time (5am GMT).

With Israel continuing its brutal offensive on its Palestinian neighbour, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was prompted to show “deep regret”.

“I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established," he added.

Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrikes arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on December 01, 2023
Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrikes arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on December 01, 2023. Picture: Getty

Despite the ceasefire coming to an end, Qatar confirmed it was still negotiating an extension to the ceasefire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday they were continuing talks “with the aim of returning to a pause”.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Hamas had not respected “its obligation to release today all the abducted women and launched rockets toward the citizens of Israel”

He insisted the “government of Israel is obliged to accomplish the targets of the fighting”, including the release of hostages and “to liquidate Hamas”.

Mr Levy said Hamas was still holding 137 hostages, 10 of which were over the age of 75.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

COP28 Climate Summit

Developing nations press rich world to fight climate change at Cop28 summit

Russia LGBTQ Crackdown

Police raid Moscow gay bars after court labels LGBT+ movement ‘extremist’

Israel Palestinians

Israel intensifies assault on southern Gaza amid fears over civilian deaths

Two people have been rescued from a house after a gas explosion in Edinburgh

Horror as elderly man dies after Edinburgh gas explosion that flattened home, as man and woman rescued

Snow continued to cause disruption on Saturday

Snow chaos as Glasgow Airport suspends flights, and trains and sports events axed amid -5C temperatures

Two people have been rescued from a house after a gas explosion in Edinburgh

Two people rescued after house flattened in gas explosion in Edinburgh

Derek Chauvin

George Floyd killer police officer Derek Chauvin 'stabbed 22 times' in prison by former mafia member

Capitol Riot Texas

Appeals court rules lawsuits against Trump over January 6 riot can move forward

King Charles's relationship with Harry could be beyond repair

King Charles's relationship with Harry 'beyond repair' as Palace considers legal action in Archie race row

Israel Palestinians

Israel urges civilians to leave homes in Gaza as war with Hamas resumes

Federal Prisons Chauvin

Inmate charged with attempted murder after Derek Chauvin stabbed 22 times

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK

Is it going to snow this weekend? Map of ice warnings in place as -10C Scandinavian freeze hits UK

Boris Johnson is due to apologise at the Covid Inquiry next week

Boris Johnson 'to apologise at Covid Inquiry and admit mistakes' in next week's showdown

Barclays is closing more branches

Barclays to close 18 more branches as 'shift from high street' continues - is your local affected?

Kenya Cult Leader

Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 18 months for film violations

Rishi Sunak has said he should not be judged for how long he spent at Cop28

Judge me on results, not for how long I was at Cop28, pleads Rishi Sunak - after spending just 12 hours at climate talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel-Hamas conflict

Met has ‘locally led’ London policing plan for expected pro-Palestine protests

Brigit Forsyth has died.

Still Open All Hours and Likely Lads star Brigit Forsyth dies aged 83

Matt Hancock bizarrely declared Joe Anderson had died

Ex-Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson says he is still alive after Matt Hancock bizarrely announces his death in Covid Inquiry
Jussie Smollett

Appeal court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence

A caller to James O’Brien’s programme has shared footage of the extraordinary destruction done to his newly purchased property just outside of Durham.

Property investor's shock at 'unexplainable level of damage' he discovered after buying new home
Charles's tie featured a display very similar to the Greek flag

King Charles wears tie 'with Greek flags' in pattern as he meets Sunak after row over Elgin Marbles
Belton house, Grantham a National Trust property.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder at National Trust country house where Bridgerton was filmed
Grand Theft Auto 6 has been announced by Rockstar Games.

Gamers in meltdown as Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date announced by Rockstar

General view of the UKFast Campus factory in Birley Fields, Manchester, as the company's multi-millionaire boss has been jailed for sexual harassment and bullying allegations had been facing pressure from his customers

Tech multi-millionaire who drugged and raped women jailed for 15 years

Benjamin Netanyahu insists the country will "liquidate Hamas"

'Hamas will now take the mother of all thumpings' for not releasing all kidnapped women, says Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has insisted she didn't leak the names of the royals at the centre of the race scandal to Omid Scobie

Meghan insists she didn't leak names of royals at centre of race row to Endgame author Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row
William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit