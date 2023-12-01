Israel-Hamas restarts as truce deadline expires, after IDF intercepts missile fired from Gaza

1 December 2023, 05:21 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 07:17

The IDF said fighting had resumed
Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Israel said the conflict with Hamas had restarted after seven days of truce, as the IDF said it had intercepted a missile fired from Gaza around an hour before the deadline ran out on Friday morning.

International mediators the US, Egypt and Qatar had been racing to prolong the pause in fighting, which came into effect on November 24, nearly a week ago.

The deadline, which expired at 5am UK time (7am local time) on Friday, had already been extended from its original four-day span.

Israel said that the fighting had resumed on Friday morning. The army said in the minutes following the end of the truce that it had begun bombing southern Gaza, and Hamas said that six people had been killed in the southern city of Rafah.

Sirens were also heard in three southern Israeli communities after the end of the truce.

Announcing the resumption of hostilities, the IDF said: "Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory.

"The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

Air strikes on Friday morning after the truce ended
Picture: Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas did not agree to let out more hostages.

His office said in a statement: "With the resumption of fighting we emphasise: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war - to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel,"

Read more: Baying mob screams at two female hostages released by Hamas, as young captive's mother sobs in joy

Read more: Hamas releases propaganda video of father of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas saying Israel refuses to take his family's bodies

Palestinians inspect the destruction around residential buildings following Israeli air strikes in Rafah
Picture: Getty

Some 105 of the roughly-240 hostages taken by Hamas had been released over the seven-day period.

Ten were released on Thursday. More than 200 Palestinians were let out of Israeli prisons over the week-long period in exchange.

Combat began again on Friday, the IDF said
Picture: Getty

The pause in fighting had allowed more humanitarian aid to get into Gaza, where many residents desperately need food, medicine and fuel amid the bombardment.

More than 15,000 people in Gaza have died since Israel began its bombardment, followed by a ground invasion, according to Palestinian authorities.

That came after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking the hostages.

As the truce expired on Friday morning, reports came in of explosions around northern Gaza - the key battlefield in Israel's efforts to wipe out Hamas as a serious threat to its security.

Eyewitnesses reported military aircraft and drone activity in the northern part of the territory, AfP said, while explosions and gunfire were also said to be heard in the area, according to Reuters, who were citing Hamas-affiliated media.

Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings southeast of Gaza City on Tuesday
Picture: Alamy

Israel said that it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza, around an hour before the truce deadline ran out.

The Israel Defence Forces [IDF] said its aerial defence array blocked the missile following an "initial report regarding sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip".

Mark Regev, an adviser to Mr Netanyahu, said earlier that his country was open to continuing the truce if Hamas would commit to releasing more hostages.

As the truce began nearly a week ago, Israel was said to have been preparing to focus its military activities more on southern Gaza, where it told civilians to move to when it began its attack on the north.

Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, warned that the next phase of fighting could not see a repeat of the scenes in the opening weeks of the war, with so many civilians killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Thursday
Picture: Alamy

"We discussed the details of Israel's ongoing planning and I underscored the imperative for the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south," Mr Blinken told reporters.

He added: "Israel has one of the most sophisticated militaries in the world. It is capable of neutralising the threat posed by Hamas, while minimising harm to innocent men, women and children".

Hundreds of lorries full of aid have entered Gaza with medicines, food, fuel and other supplies since the truce began. Another 56 came in on Thursday.

But aid workers have said the quantities arriving in Gaza are still not enough, with 2.3 million people in the strip, and hundreds of thousands of them displaced from their homes amid the conflict.

