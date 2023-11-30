Baying mob screams at two female hostages released by Hamas, as young captive's mother sobs in joy

Mia Schem was released today, with her mother Keren filmed reacting in joy. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Twitter

By Kit Heren

A mob gathered to yell at two female Israeli hostages being released by Hamas on Thursday, as her mother cried tears of joy at her release.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mia Schem, 21, who was snatched from the Nova festival, and 40-year-old Amit Sosana were handed over to the Red Cross on Thursday.

Shocking footage shows French-Israelis Ms Schem and Ms Sosana being taken from a van surrounded by an enormous crowd in Gaza, before being handed over to the charity workers.

Both women look terrified as they gain their freedom, amid a baying mob.

Some 260 people were massacred at the Nova festival, out of 1,200 killed by Hamas on October 7.

Meanwhile poignant footage shows Ms Schem's mother Kerem breaking down in tears as she hears that her daughter is set to be released.

Read more: Israel-Hamas ceasefire extended just minutes before it was due to end as more hostages freed

Read more: Doubts for future of Gaza ceasefire as more hostages released but Hamas demands Israel abandons siege

Dos mujeres israelíes acaban de ser liberadas del cautiverio de Hamás.



Se trata de Mía Schem (21 años) y Amit Soussana (40).



Por primera vez, a plena luz del día y en el centro de la ciudad de Gaza, Hamás le entrega rehenes israelíes a la Cruz Roja.



La nota completa:… pic.twitter.com/H3oFtPIodz — VIS A VIS (@visavistv) November 30, 2023

More hostages will be freed on Thursday after the truce between Israel and Hamas was extended.

The Israeli hostages released on Thursday will be handed over to the Red Cross at several different times and places because they are being held by various Palestinian groups in different locations across Gaza, an Israeli official said.

Mia Schem. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

The two sides agreed to extend the temporary truce by another day just a few minutes before it was set to run out on Thursday morning.

The Qatari foreign ministry, which has been mediating, said the truce had been extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released ten Israeli hostages per day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel released another group of Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday, in exchange for 16 hostages freed earlier by Hamas in Gaza.

The ceasefire has now held for seven days, and Hamas has released 97 hostages, mostly Israeli nationals but also others, while Israel has freed 180 Palestinian prisoners.

Amit Sosana. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Israel has also allowed hundreds of lorries of humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel have into Gaza.

But the families and friends of hostages who have not been released have been left in a state of heightened tension over the fate of their loved ones.

Hamas claimed that Kfir Bibas, a ten-month-old baby taken hostage in Gaza, as well as his four-year-old brother, mother and father was killed in an airstrike. Israel has not confirmed that.

Israel said it was investigating the claims, made by Hamas' armed wing Al Qassam Brigades. The terror group has not provided any evidence.

Hamas said that Kfir, aged ten months, as well as his mother Shiri Silberman-Babis, 30, and his four-year-old brother Ariel, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.