Doubts for future of Gaza ceasefire as more hostages released but Hamas demands Israel abandons siege

30 November 2023, 00:18

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating an extension to the ceasefire as more hostages were let out
Israel and Hamas have been negotiating an extension to the ceasefire as more hostages were let out. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hamas terrorists have cast doubt over whether its truce with Israel will hold as they made more demands for hostages.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There have been hopes a temporary ceasefire could be a path to peace and end a conflict that has killed more than 1,000 Israelis and more than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

But a lasting truce is unlikely, with Israel's government looking committed to ending the threat of Hamas after the October 7 massacre.

And on Wednesday, a Hamas source told AFP: "What is being proposed in the discussions to extend the truce is not the best."

They added: "Any discussion on an exchange of military prisoners, soldiers and officers will first require [Israeli] aggression to stop and a lifting of the siege that is strangling Gaza."

However, talks were still under way to extend the truce ahead of its expiry at 7am local time.

Israel's military has surrounded the city, in the north of the strip, but its invasion into the densely urban environment was paused in the temporary exchange of Hamas hostages and Israeli prisoners.

A total of 10 hostages, including four Thai nationals, were released on Wednesday, in exchange for 30 prisoners.

This was the sixth day of the truce, which has managed to hold despite fears it could prove to fragile to maintain.

Thai nationals have been released
Thai nationals have been released. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, fears mounted for Kfir Bibas, a ten-month-old baby taken hostage in Gaza, after Hamas said he was killed in an airstrike.

Israel said it was investigating the claims, made by Hamas' armed wing Al Qassam Brigades. The terror group has not provided any evidence.

Hamas said that Kfir, aged ten months, as well as his mother Shiri Silberman-Babis, 30, and his four-year-old brother Ariel, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The terror group did not provide an update on Kfir's father Yarden, who was also among the hostages.

The family were taken from their home in the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel on October 7, as part of the attacks that killed 1,200 people. Roughly a third of the hostages have been released so far, but Kfir's relatives do not know what happened to him, his parents and brother.

Read more: Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list

Read more: Hamas 'refuses to give youngest hostage back to Israel' and hands 10-month-old baby to separate terror group

Kfir Bibas
Kfir Bibas. Picture: Alamy

The IDF said that it was "examining the reliability of the information" and that representatives "spoke with the members of the Bibas family, informed them of the publication [of the claims] and are with them at this time".

The family said: "Our family has learned of Hamas' latest claims.

"We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials."

The Israeli army also said that Hamas alone was responsible for the safety of the hostages.

Kfir and Ariel are thought to be the youngest hostages still being held in captivity by the terrorists in Gaza. Dozens of captives have been released over the past few days as part of a truce deal with Israel.

It is unclear which group has been holding the family. Reports have emerged that they are being held captive by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Marxist-Leninist terror group.

An IDF spokesman said on Tuesday that the family had been moved to the southern city of Khan Younis.

Ofri Bibas Levy, sister of Yarden Bibas, held hostage in Gaza with his wife, Shiri and two kids, Kfir and Ariel, talks to the media earlier this month
Ofri Bibas Levy, sister of Yarden Bibas, held hostage in Gaza with his wife, Shiri and two kids, Kfir and Ariel, talks to the media earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

The hostages' relatives have said that waiting for information about them has been "psychological torture".

Palestinian terror groups have made false and contested claims about Israeli activities in the past.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed that 77-year-old Hannah Katzir was killed in an IDF strike, but she was later released.

Hamas also said that an Israeli airstrike had hit the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, but Israel, the US and others said the blast was caused by a faulty rocket launched from within the strip.

Dr David Wearing discusses what comes next in the Israel-Hamas four day humanitarian pause

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for seven weeks, since Hamas launched its raids into southern Israel.

Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, Gaza health authorities have said, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

The two sides called a four-day truce on Friday to release hostages and let aid into Gaza. The truce was extended until Wednesday on Monday. Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Wednesday that they thought the truce could be extended by a further two days.

Israel had been releasing three Palestinian prisoners per one hostage set free by Hamas.

Hamas has released some 91 hostages so far, in exchange for 210 Palestinian prisoners set free from Israeli prisons.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry and Meghan have been accused by Palace insiders

Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked

Palestinian prisoner freed

Mediators aim to extend truce in Gaza as last planned hostage releases begin

Sunak, who met Rwandan leader Paul Kagame in May, has vowed to plough on with the scheme

Fears grow Rwanda will abandon migrant deal after setbacks blocking deportations and accusations against government

Mr Shannon compared grey squirrels to Hamas

'I favour pest control': DUP MP who called grey squirrels 'the Hamas of the squirrel world' explains bizarre comparison

Obit Frances Sternhagen

Frances Sternhagen, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 93

The Cold Weather Payment scheme has been triggered

Cold Weather Payments to be paid out to over 280 postcode areas - are you eligible for cash help?

An entertainment group wants to bring the Sphere to London

Will London get a Vegas Sphere after all? Michael Gove weighs up wading into planning row after Khan blocks plans

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May 'leave The Grand Tour'

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Actor Jonathan Majors in court for start of assault trial

Owen Farrell has stepped back from the national team

England rugby captain Owen Farrell steps back from national team amid mental health struggle, as colleagues rally round

Doorbell footage showed Brianna Ghey leaving home for the last time

Heartbreaking moment Brianna Ghey left home for last time as texts 'show teenagers plot murder'

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted report

Ofsted inspector 'had mocking tone' as he met with emotional headteacher who took own life after critical report

Oher The Blind Side Football

Memphis couple to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted amid legal row

Leasehold reform.

Ministers' embarrassment as bill to ban leaseholds doesn’t actually ban leaseholds

Exclusive
Havering Council has scrapped the Hanukkah plans

Fury as east London council scraps plans to install Hanukkah menorah over fears of 'inflaming community tensions'

Omid Scobie doubles down amid race row insisting he didnt name the royals at the centre of the scandal

Omid Scobie doubles down on race row and insists he didn't name royals at centre of racism claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migration Finland Russia Border

Finland closes last crossing point with Russia

Kate fears a Christmas showdown with Harry and Meghan

Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears becomes second campmate to quit I'm A Celeb on 'medical grounds'

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirms that Della's Law has been passed

Loophole which has allowed at least 11,000 sex offenders to change their name to be closed

Nepal Same Sex Marriage

Nepalese gay couple becomes first to officially register same-sex marriage

Katy Ashworth

Former TV presenter Katy Ashworth 'verbally and physically' abused by ex-partner, High Court hears
Nottingham City Council has a £23m gap in funds

Nottingham City Council declares itself 'bankrupt' with £23m funding gap

Eric Dupond-Moretti

Court clears France’s justice minister of conflict of interest

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is "in peril"

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is 'in peril' despite calls from EU chief Ursula von der Leyen for it to be reversed
Wolverine

Wolverines set for US government protection amid climate change threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Omid Scobie has said the names of those at the centre of the royal race row could come out

Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims
The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better from The Crown
Omis Scobie (l) and Harry, Meghan and Archie (r)

Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit