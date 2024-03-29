George Gilbey’s mum breaks silence on son’s death as she’s ‘taken aback’ by outpouring of love from fans

Linda McGarry, mother of George Gilbey, has thanks fans for their support. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

George Gilbey’s mum has thanked fans for their outpouring of love following the death of her son.

Gogglebox star Linda McGarry and mother of George Gilbey has been 'taken aback' by the overwhelming show of love following her son’s death this week.

Ms McGarry, 74, has chosen to have Ricci Guarnaccio, a close friend of Mr Gilbey, speak on her behalf while she grieves, The Sun reports.

Speaking to outlet, Mr Guarnaccio said: “Linda wants to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent condolences.

“She just wants everyone to remember him for who he was. She’s obviously hurt at the minute but it's hugely appreciated.”

He continued: “For the family, for Linda, she really, really wants everyone to know she’s taken back.

“And she's getting shown a lot of the messages that's come through because she doesn't really deal with Twitter and stuff.

“All the messages that people have been saying - all the stories, all the good times that George has brought to their lives, and all the funny memories they've got from Gogglebox and Big Brother - it does mean a lot to her.

“So if people could keep doing that, it would be appreciated.”

Ricci Guarnaccio had been close friends with George since starring on Celebrity Big Brother together. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Essex Police said on Thursday they had arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the death of Mr Gilbey, who reportedly died after a fall at work.

The force said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea, where a man had died after falling from a height.

Essex Police said: "As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, on Wednesday 27 March, a man aged in his 40s from the Witham area was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

"He has now been released under investigation.

"This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our enquiries are ongoing."

Mr Gilbey, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex found fame on the second series of Gogglebox in 2013 alongside his mother Linda McGarry and his step-father Pete.

The trio left the reality show in 2014 when Mr Gilbey entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. His parents later rejoined the programme.

His death comes just three years after his step-father, Pete McGarry, died from cancer aged 71.

The Gogglebox star also featured on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and reached the final of the reality show.