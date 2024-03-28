Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey who died after fall at work

Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey who died after fall at work. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey.

Essex Police said Thursday they had arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the death of Mr Gilbey, who reportedly died after a fall at work.

The force said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea, where a man had died after falling from a height.

Police said they were called to the scene in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea on Wednesday and were now carrying out an investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.

Mr Gilbey, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex found fame on the second series of Gogglebox in 2013 alongside his mother Linda McGarry and his step-father Pete.

The trio left the reality show in 2014 when Mr Gilbey entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. His parents later rejoined the programme.

His death comes just three years after his step-father, Pete McGarry, died from cancer aged 71.

The Gogglebox star also featured on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and reached the final of the reality show.

Essex Police said in a statement Thursday afternoon: "As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

"This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing."

A Gogglebox spokesperson said following the announcement of his death: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George's family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy."

George Gilbey with stepdad Pete McGarry and mum Lynne McGarry, October 7, 2016. Picture: Alamy

Tributes poured in for Mr Gilbey following news of his death.

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother with the former Gogglebox star, said on X: "Breaks my (heart) but @georgegilbey you are well and truly [sic] going to be missed my friend.

"Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I'll cherish for ever brother.

"From CBB to speaking to you last week, I'm going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G."