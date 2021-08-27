Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies aged 61 after short illness

27 August 2021, 12:05 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 12:10

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died
Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died. Picture: Channel 4

By Asher McShane

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 following a short illness, a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of his family has said.

The family first appeared on Gogglebox in the debut episode in 2013, but announced in 2014 that they were leaving because Mr Michael was running for Ukip in the general election.

After he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat, the family returned for future episodes.

His death was announced in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

"Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

"Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

"Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time".

Gogglebox fans expressed their sadness online. One posted: "I’m really sad to hear this. Much love to the family."

Another wrote: "Oh no my goodness, so young! I am so sorry, sending love to his family and friends."

A third posted: "I'm heartbroken about this RIP Andy thinking of the Michael family at this sad time."

Earlier this week it was announced that Gogglebox star Mary Cook had died at the age of 92.

