Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s mum left ‘in bits’ after son’s sudden death aged 40

George Gilbey's mum is 'devastated' following the death of her son. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

George Gilbey’s mum has been left devastated following her son’s sudden death just two years after her husband Pete died from cancer.

Mr Gilbey died after an 'accident at work' on Wednesday as Essex police confirmed he sustained an injury after falling from a height. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of the Gogglebox star has since said his mum Linda McGarry has been left devastated as the news comes only two years after the death of her husband Pete.

They told The Sun: “This will hit his family very hard, especially Linda.

"First, she lost Pete, now her son as well.

"She is incredibly emotional. George was like her little treasure."

Ms McGarry’s husband Pete, who featured on Gogglebox alongside Mr Gilbey, died aged 71 from cancer in June 2021.

Friends of George Gilbey reportedly met at a pub in Clacton-on-Sea, where he was from, on Wednesday evening to pay tribute to their friend over a drink.

One friend also told the outlet: “George was George. He was a good bloke with a big heart who loved his family.

"He was a bit of a party lad, but he was good entertainment for everyone who knew him.

"Nobody deserves this to happen so young - 40 is no age and to die at work is horrific.

"He had started going to the gym in the evenings and working very hard to do well for his family.”

George Gilbey has died after an 'accident at work'. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Essex Police said: 'We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive.'A cordon remains in place at the scene."

Earlier on Wednesday TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who featured on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Mr Gilbey, said he died as a result of an “accident at work”

Paying tribute to the star, Mr Guarnaccio said: “Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truely [sic] going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG.”

Mr Gilbey, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex found fame after featuring on the second series of Gogglebox alongside his mother Linda McGarry and his step-father Pete in 2013.

The trio left the reality show in 2014 when Mr Gilbey entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. His parents later rejoined the programme.

A friend of George said his mum was in bits following the news. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the former reality TV star, as one described the star as "one in a million".

One wrote: “Can't believe what I'm reading, you were the happiest, the life of the party & such a big part of the HTA family. You will be very missed, rip George.”

Another sent their love to Mr Gilbey’s mother, as they wrote: “No words. Rip George James Gilbey. Sending our love to Linda McGarry and the family. So sad.”

One added: "Absolutely speechless. Rest in eternal peace George James Gilbey. Thinking of all your family, life's really is cruel & tomorrow is never promised!"