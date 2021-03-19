Germany considers longer COVID lockdown amid 'exponential' rise in cases

19 March 2021, 15:21

Germany 'may even have to take steps backwards' to stop rising infections.
Germany 'may even have to take steps backwards' to stop rising infections. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that rising infections in the country mean it may not be possible to ease restrictions in the coming weeks.

Spahn said on Friday that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed, and Germany may not be able to relax its lockdown measures in the run-up to Easter.

Germany was to begin step two of easing the general lockdown, which is set to last until March 28.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states on Monday to discuss whether to extend a lockdown that has been in place since mid-December.

Spahn made these comments as Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, in light of the number of rising cases.

READ MORE: UK Covid R number slightly increases to between 0.6 and 0.9

READ MORE: 1.7m doses need re-testing and supplies from India delayed, Matt Hancock confirms

"The rising case numbers may mean that we are unable to take any further steps towards opening up in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards," Spahn said.

There were 17,482 new infections in Germany on Friday, with 226 deaths. The country now has an incidence rate of 95.6 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

Germany’s coronavirus cases rose by the most in two months in the 24 hours through Friday morning.

Lars Schaade, deputy head of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s main public health agency, said the increase in cases had accelerated in the past few days and it is “now clearly exponential”.

Schaade also noted that the incidence rate was rising fast in the under-60s, mostly among those aged between 15 and 49.

He said Germany could face a similar situation at Easter to Christmas, “with a very high number of cases, a lot of severe cases, many deaths and hospitals under a lot of strain”.

Indeed, the number of people with Covid-19 who are being treated in ICUs is also increasing.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to receive Oxford jab as he urges country to get vaccinated

READ MORE: MHRA: 'Seek medical attention if headache lasts more than four days after getting AZ jab'

This news comes as Germany, France and many other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The EMA confirmed the vaccine is "safe and effective" and its benefits outweigh any risks.

However, the regulator said it "cannot rule out definitively" a link between "a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious blood clotting disorders" and the vaccine, with investigations ongoing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55, receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe

Paris is among 16 regions of France being put into a third lockdown over rising Covid-19 cases

France lockdown: What are the rules and where is it in place?
France has said only those over 55 should get the AstraZeneca jab

France declares only those aged 55 and over should have AstraZeneca jab
An ancient bronze bull figurine found in southern Greece

Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece

Police and military occupy a roadblock in Yangon, Myanmar

BBC journalist among reporters detained in Myanmar

Bournemouth council will discuss using gender-neutral language across its reports and formal communications

Bournemouth council to discuss replacing Mr and Mrs with Mx

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London