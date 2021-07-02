Germany to allow fully vaccinated Brits to visit without quarantine 'in foreseeable future'

This is Angela Merkel's final trip to the UK before she steps down in her role as Chancellor. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Germany will allow fully vaccinated Brits to visit without quarantining 'in the foreseeable future', Angela Merkel has revealed.

The German Chancellor is currently visiting the UK for her last visit during her time in the top job.

She told a joint press conference at Chequers: "We have adopted certain protective measures when we were not as yet so familiar with the Delta variant.

Though a date has not been confirmed, Ms Merkel showed cautious optimism in moving forward with the easing of travel restrictions.

"We now see that the share of the Delta variant in Germany is increasing very rapidly.

Read more: Merkel's call for Brit travellers to quarantine in EU is 'unjustified' - minister

Read more: Boris Johnson to meet Angela Merkel for talks on Covid travel rules

"We’re reviewing continuously our travel restrictions, and we think that in the foreseeable future, those who’ve received double jabs will then, according to our classification - and now Britain obviously is a high incidence area - will be able to travel again without having to go into quarantine.

The German Chancellor was welcomed by the Prime Minister with an elbow bump. Picture: PA

"We would like to encourage people to be vaccinated in the beginning we didn’t have that much experience with this variant, but we’re dealing with it."

She went on to say: "It’s not only Germany that poses travel restrictions.

"The UK too has done quite a lot in order to protect its own citizens and that is a continuous learning process.

"We have to adjust it time and again to the most recent developments."

Mrs Merkel previously called for all EU countries to enforce quarantines for British holidaymakers, due to concerns over the Delta variant.

The Prime Minister recognised the steps being made by the Chancellor, praising the decision.

"That's great and that's right - it sounds as though progress is being made," he said.

This comes after it was revealed that British travellers who received an Indian-made AstraZeneca jab could be banned from visiting Europe.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it does not recognise vaccines produced by Covishield at the Serum Institute of India.

Read more: Brits who received Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs ‘could be barred from visiting Europe’

The Prime Minister welcomed Chancellor Angela Merkel to Chequers today, where they agreed a number of new initiatives to expand links between the UK and Germany.



🇬🇧🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/dC8lzHCqAp — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 2, 2021

Chancellor Merkel is greeted by British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson at his official country residence #Chequers. This afternoon, the Chancellor will be received by HM The Queen. pic.twitter.com/XqYRTGJ30N — German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) July 2, 2021

Upon arriving at Chequers, Mrs Merkel was greeted by Boris Johnson with an elbow bump.

"Angela, how are you? Welcome," he said.

He went on to ask: ""You've been here many times before?"

"Twice," she replied.

Speaking with the aid of a translator inside the Prime Minister's country residence, Ms Merkel said: "I'm delighted to be here."

"We're thrilled to welcome you. This is your 22nd visit to Britain in your time as Chancellor," he said.

Ms Merkel addressed a virtual meeting of the Cabinet on her visit, being the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997.

She and Mr Johnson also enjoyed a working lunch of English asparagus tart, Oxfordshire beef fillet and baked custard tart.

After having met with the Prime Minister, the Chancellor is set to head to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen.

This is a part of Ms Merkel's farewell trip to the UK before she steps down from her role as Chancellor later in the year.