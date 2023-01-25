Germany and US to 'send tanks to Ukraine' amid rising international pressure after Zelensky plea

25 January 2023, 06:01 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 06:14

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Germany and the US are to announce plans to send tanks to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community for more support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced his country is to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, allowing other countries including Poland to follow suit, reports claim.

German magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday that the country had given the nod for 14 tanks to be sent to the war torn nation following mounting pressure from international powers.

The tanks, weighing more than 60 tonnes each, are made in Germany but require Berlin to approve their export before they can be shipped to Ukraine.

The German chancellor is also reported to have given the go-ahead for other countries to do the same.

As yet, there has been no official statement from the German government.

Meanwhile, American officials are planning to announce their intention to send Abrams tanks to the war-torn country, though there has been no confirmation from Washington officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approached reports with caution
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approached reports with caution. Picture: Getty

Amid reports, Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration, wrote on Telegram: "A few hundred tanks for our tank crews - the best tank crews in the world.

"This is what is going to become a real punching fist of democracy against the autocracy from the bog," .

Mr Zelenskyy has approached the reports with more caution, saying in his evening address: "There is a lot of talk about tanks now, about the modern tanks we need and about how this deficit can be filled.

"Many efforts, words, promises. But it is important to see reality; it is not five, or 10, or 15 tanks. The need is greater."

President Biden is to announce the US' intention to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
President Biden is to announce the US' intention to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Picture: Getty
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The figure now matches the number of tanks the UK has sent to the region - with 14 tanks usually known as a 'company'.

It's also the same number Poland proposed to send to Ukraine, pending the nod from Germany.

It followed initial hesitation from Germany to send German-made vehicles to Ukraine following concerns it could escalate the conflict with Russia.

Olaf Scholz had initially been hesitant to send the tanks to Ukraine
Olaf Scholz had initially been hesitant to send the tanks to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed in on the issue of sending tanks to Ukraine and rubbished such claims of conflict "escalation", adding that sending the tanks would accelerate Kyiv’s "inevitable" victory.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Johnson added: "They can, and will, drive Putin out of the whole of Ukraine. This is now a war of independence, and history teaches us that wars of independence only end one way. The question is when.

