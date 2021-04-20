Ghislaine Maxwell is 'no monster', lawyers tell bail hearing

20 April 2021, 07:20

Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial
Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges that she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The lawyers told the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a 28.5 million dollar (£20.3 million) bail.

The lawyers have failed three times to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client. Maxwell faces an arraignment on Friday on sex trafficking charges added to an indictment last month.

Her trial is set for July 12 on charges alleging she recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend.

Last week, her lawyers requested the trial be delayed until January, saying the new charges require months of investigation.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Her trial is set for July 12 on charges alleging she recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend (pictured in 2015)
Her trial is set for July 12 on charges alleging she recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend (pictured in 2015). Picture: PA

As they have repeatedly argued before, lawyers for Maxwell wrote that she is being punished in part because Epstein is out of reach.

"She is no monster, but she is being treated like one because of the 'Epstein effect'," they wrote.

The lawyers urged the court to "test the actual strength" of the government case by insisting on a more thorough bail hearing where they could prove that each story told by the four people who say they were victims of Epstein and Maxwell "has dramatically changed over the years".

"At first, none of the anonymous accusers even mentioned Ms Maxwell. As they hired the same law firm, sought money and fame, joined a movement, and only after Epstein died, did the accusers start to point the finger at Ms Maxwell. Far from corroboration, this is fabrication," they wrote.

Separately, demolition has begun on a mansion in South Florida which once belonged to Epstein.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser oversaw the crews that began tearing down the infamous Palm Beach mansion, the Palm Beach Post reported.

He previously said it would be personally satisfying to knock down and build a new one.

Mr Glaser bought the waterfront home last month for 18.5 million dollars (£13.2 million).

Latest News

See more Latest News

US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan

US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

Experts are calling for more research into whether Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19

Vitamin D: Women taking supplements 'less likely to test positive for Covid-19'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

James Charles: YouTube indefinitely demonetises influencer's channel
Nevada Execution-Firing Squad

US killer fighting June execution date asks state to consider firing squad
Australia Reality TV

Byron Bay residents protest against filming of Netflix reality series
The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further

Climate change: UK to speed up emissions reduction target ahead of major summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'
Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
The Education Secretary hit out at the football plans

Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'
Football supporter representative tells LBC how to stop the European Super League

Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London