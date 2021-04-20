Ghislaine Maxwell is 'no monster', lawyers tell bail hearing

Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges that she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The lawyers told the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a 28.5 million dollar (£20.3 million) bail.

The lawyers have failed three times to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client. Maxwell faces an arraignment on Friday on sex trafficking charges added to an indictment last month.

Her trial is set for July 12 on charges alleging she recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend.

Last week, her lawyers requested the trial be delayed until January, saying the new charges require months of investigation.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Her trial is set for July 12 on charges alleging she recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend (pictured in 2015). Picture: PA

As they have repeatedly argued before, lawyers for Maxwell wrote that she is being punished in part because Epstein is out of reach.

"She is no monster, but she is being treated like one because of the 'Epstein effect'," they wrote.

The lawyers urged the court to "test the actual strength" of the government case by insisting on a more thorough bail hearing where they could prove that each story told by the four people who say they were victims of Epstein and Maxwell "has dramatically changed over the years".

"At first, none of the anonymous accusers even mentioned Ms Maxwell. As they hired the same law firm, sought money and fame, joined a movement, and only after Epstein died, did the accusers start to point the finger at Ms Maxwell. Far from corroboration, this is fabrication," they wrote.

Separately, demolition has begun on a mansion in South Florida which once belonged to Epstein.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser oversaw the crews that began tearing down the infamous Palm Beach mansion, the Palm Beach Post reported.

He previously said it would be personally satisfying to knock down and build a new one.

Mr Glaser bought the waterfront home last month for 18.5 million dollars (£13.2 million).