Fifa president sparks outrage with open casket selfie - as he calls on every country to name stadium after Pelé

3 January 2023, 12:32

Gianni Infantino has been pictured taking and posing for photos
Gianni Infantino has been pictured taking and posing for photos

By Kieran Kelly

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has suggested every country should name a football stadium after Brazilian legend Pelé, who died last week after a battle with cancer.

Infantino spoke today at Pelé's wake in the Brazilian city of Santos - at which he seemingly took a selfie on a phone with several people near the open casket.

Speaking about the plan to ask nations to rename a stadium in honour of Pelé, Infantino told journalists: "We’re going to ask every country to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé."

He continued: "It's important that children in 20 years, in 50 years, in 100 years from now - they remember who Pelé was. He was the first in many things and we need to remember him...in a stadium where goals are being scored, where emotions are being felt because that's exactly the skill that Pelé had."

Read More: Prayers pour in for NFL star Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest mid-game - as his fund for children tops $3m

Read More: Brazilians mourn Pele at the stadium where he got his start

Thousands of mourners queued last night to pay their respects to the footballing legend, who has been lying in state at the stadium of his former club Santos.

Pelé's coffin has been in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium. A procession through the streets of Santos began at 12pm today, with private family burial expected to take place later this afternoon.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino is in Brazil for Pele's funeral
Fifa President Gianni Infantino is in Brazil for Pele's funeral

Pelé, who won the World Cup with Brazil three times, died on December 29 aged 82 after battling colon cancer since 2021.

Speaking about the Fifa President's actions, LBC's Nick Ferrari described Infantino as 'an idiot with form'. Nick said: "Not a bad idea - suggesting that every footballing nation should name a stadium after him...I don't know if that came after or before he posed for a selfie with Pele's coffin behind him. This idiot Infantino has got form."

Infantino, who was re-elected as Fifa President in 2019, sparked controversy during the World Cup in Qatar after he bizarrely told members of the press: "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker".

