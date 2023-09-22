‘My little angel fly high’: Family pay tribute to girl, 8, who died after falling from tower block balcony

22 September 2023, 20:18

Family paid tribute to Minnie Rae Dunn following her death.
Family paid tribute to Minnie Rae Dunn following her death. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Portsmouth Police

By Jenny Medlicott

The family of a girl who died after falling from a balcony in Portsmouth have paid tribute to their "beautiful soul" and "little angel".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Minnie Rae Dunn, 8, died after she fell from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth last month.

Police were called to a block of flats at 6:50pm on August 24 following reports of the fall. Emergency services attended to Minnie but were unable to save her.

Her family released a statement on Friday paying tribute to their "angel" Minnie.

Minnie’s mother Rachel said in the statement: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind.

"Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much."

Rachel’s statement, which was read out by Hampshire police, also said: "I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy."

Tributes from Minnie’s siblings, Porscha, Alisha and TJ said: “Although our time was short together we will always cherish the times we did have, and we will always love you.”

Minnie, 8, died after falling from a tower block balcony.
Minnie, 8, died after falling from a tower block balcony. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Minnie’s aunt, Bianca, also said: "Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone.

"Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile, which would light up your day."

Her grandparents, Dot and Ian, said Minnie had not long returned from a two-week holiday when she incident occurred.

"Minnie had a big heart. Everybody loved her. She had lots of friends and had recently come back from a two-week holiday which she loved and where she made lots of friends," her grandparents added.

"Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh. Minnie was a savvy sensible child. We are going to miss you so much. Fly high our beautiful princess."

A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect following Minnie’s death but has since been released on bail until November 24.

"We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight-year-old, who subsequently died,” a Hampshire Police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened."

