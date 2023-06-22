Pictured: Girl, 2, who died in lorry crash while father drove as police launch murder investigation

Oria died in the crash as her devastated mother paid tribute to her. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A girl who was killed in a lorry crash alongside her father has been pictured as police investigate the tragedy as a murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oria Henry, two, died at the scene in Anwick, near Sleaford in Lincolnshire, on Sunday with Ashley Henry, 35.

They were in a blue Nissan Qashqai when it smashed into a lorry at about 2.45pm.

Lancashire Police said it is treating the incident as murder but has not revealed who it considers a suspect.

Devastated mother Rachael said: "The emptiness I feel is indescribable."

Read more: Man ‘armed with pickaxe’ goes on ‘rampage’ at London hospital as two victims are stabbed and one fights for life

"Update: circumstances are being treated as murder/suicide," she said on social media.

"My poor baby. You were taken from me by an evil force.

"Oria, I am so sorry. I’m sorry I couldn't protect you. My pain will be turned into purpose, I promise you that. I love you sweetheart."

She also posted: "It hasn't fully sunk in yet and I'm scared for when it does but I have God's guidance, my partner, my family and my friends to get me through this.

Read more: Hunt called off for missing firefighter Iain Hughes, who vanished while swimming the English Channel for charity

"My poor baby girl. My little Oria Rose. You didn't deserve this sweetheart. You had your whole life ahead of you.

"I'm so terribly sorry your precious life ended in this way. In such a calculated and callous act.

"I love you so much Oria.. As do many other people. My baby girl, forever and always."

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "Our investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."

Officers have asked for witnesses who saw the Nissan before it crashed, or anyone who has dashcam footage before or after the collision, to come forward.