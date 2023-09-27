Family of girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon rushed to scene but 'did not make it in time before she died'

A girl, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

By Kieran Kelly

The family of a girl who was stabbed to death in Croydon rushed to the scene but 'could not make it in time'.

The school girl, 15, was presented with a bunch of flowers, before a row broke out, and she was later attacked, LBC understands.

It is understood the attack happened while she was on the bus to her school, Old Palace School.

James, a support worker at the time, says her family was called to the scene but did not make it time.

"I got a phone call from the police and came down, and it was here I spoke to the family," he said.

"They received a call to come to the scene shortly after the incident happened. Unfortunately they (were not) able to arrive in time (before she died.)"

A vigil will be held for the teenage girl later this evening at the Croydon Minster.

They said: "We pray for the pupil, her parents, family, and friends, and for peace in our town and borough."



Donna Murray-Turner, of community group Another Night of Sisterhood, told the Mirror: “Words like devastated and disbeliefs and shock are not enough.

“Imagine you got a phone call asking where you where you are, are you by yourself, get on transportation, then to find out that your child is gone. How would anyone feel?”

The Metropolitan Police said a teenager had been arrested at around 9.45am in the Croydon area.

“At this early stage we believe that he may have known her,” police said.





Jason Perry, the Mayor of Croydon, said he was "devastated" by the news, and said his team's thoughts were with the victim's family and friends.

He confirmed that a suspect, who is believed to have known the victim, has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

"I would like to thank all those who responded so quickly and professionally to the incident," he said.