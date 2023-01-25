Glasgow Hospital targeted in 'utterly deplorable' theft amid extreme NHS pressure

The theft happened at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

A theft at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital's been branded "utterly deplorable" with NHS staff already working under extreme pressure.

It's understood the diagnostic imaging department was targeted in the early hours on Thursday.

Electronic items were stolen and other equipment was reportedly damaged.

A source told LBC News one area looked "trashed".

It comes with several health trusts across the UK declaring critical incidents as they're overwhelmed by patient demand and staff shortages.

And earlier this month NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde paused non-urgent elective procedures to "prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care".

NEW: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is pausing non-urgent elective procedures to prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care. — @GinaDavidson (@ginadavidsonlbc) January 11, 2023

Scottish Conservatives Health Spokesman Sandesh Gulhane described the theft as "utterly deplorable" and "the last thing staff need right now".

Scottish Labour's Health Spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: "This is shocking and abhorrent behaviour.

"We are in the midst of the worst NHS crisis in decades and staff at the QEUH have had to tolerate severe working conditions.

"To make these conditions even harder by stealing equipment is absolutely disgraceful.

"I hope that the individuals involved are found by police and punished to the full letter of the law.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are now supporting Police Scotland with their enquiries into what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of the theft of electrical items from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital between 4.10am and 4.50am on Thursday, 19 January, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing."

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokesperson said: "We continue to support the police in their enquiries."