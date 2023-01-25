Serving Met Police schools officer, 22, faces lengthy jail term after having sex with 14-year-old girl

25 January 2023, 06:45 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 07:01

PC Chehab's offending came to light in July 2021 after joining in March 2020 (stock image)
PC Chehab's offending came to light in July 2021 after joining in March 2020 (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A serving Met Police schools officer has pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual offences, including four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

PC Hussain Chehab, 22, attached to North Area Command Unit, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 24 January to four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15 years old.

These four sex offences took place between March and September 2019, before he started working in the Met. He joined the Met several months later on 30 March 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent photographs of a child and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

There were four more counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, but no verdict was recorded.

Chehab's offending came to light in July 2021 when the family of a 16-year-old girl called police to report that their daughter had been in a relationship with Chehab, which they said began when she was 15 years old.

He continued to work for the Met, though in a non public-facing role, and was told he could have no contact with schools or children.

He was arrested on 24 August 2021 during which time a number of digital devices were seized.

Read More: We failed, he shouldn't have been a cop: Met chief sorry after force missed nine chances to stop rapist David Carrick

Read More: Scandal-struck Met hires cops without face-to-face interviews despite raised concerns over rogue officers

An "accelerated" misconduct process will take place following Chehab's guilty plea.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Enfield where PC Chehab served, said: “Our thoughts foremost today are with the young girls who Chehab exploited and took advantage of for his own sexual gratification.

“These offences are made all the more sickening by the fact that some of the image offences were committed while PC Chehab was in a role as a Safer Schools officer attached to a secondary school in Enfield between May 2021 and his arrest in August 2021.

“Once the initial allegations against PC Chehab were made, he was immediately removed from his role while the investigation took place. We have worked closely with the school concerned, and Enfield local authority, to ensure that there were no further unreported safeguarding incidents or missed opportunities.

He continued: “This news will of course cause considerable damage and concern, not only to the local community, but Londoners as a whole, who place their trust in police officers to go into our schools alongside their children every day and keep them safe."

It comes after it emerged that Metropolitan Police recruits are being hired without face-to-face interviews to test their motives and values.

Applicants are still being accepted using mostly online assessments after in-person interviews were abandoned as an emergency measure during the pandemic.

It comes despite the Met being hit with several scandals including the sexual offences committed by PC David Carrick and the murder of Sarah Everard by PC Wayne Couzens.

The virtual approach has been kept in place in a bid to hit hiring targets as part of the government’s drive to improve head counts, a recruitment consultant told The Times.

But most other forces have brought back in-person interviews.

The Met recently published a nine-point plan to reform the police force
The Met recently published a nine-point plan to reform the police force. Picture: Getty

Sir Mark Rowley promised to turn around the force, which he insisted is full of "tens of thousands of hard-working and honest officers".

He said: "I am determined to win back Londoners' trust."We can succeed because of the dedicated, honest, often heroic, men and women who are the great majority of the Met. Our work has begun, but I must be candid.

"We cannot achieve the profound reforms needed quickly or without the ongoing help and support of wider policing, politicians, partner organisations and most of all, communities.

"Lifting the stone reveals painful truths that will not be resolved overnight, and it is critical that these truths cause none of us to lose our resolve to renew Peel’s vision of policing by consent."

Sir Mark has published the "Turnaround Plan", which the force said sets out how it will win back trust, reduce crime and ensure high standards over the next two years.

Sir Mark's priorities are:

  • Create the "strongest ever" neighbourhood policing
  • Strengthen its work in public protection and safeguarding
  • Providing a compassionate and effective service to victims and members of the public
  • Proactively reduce crime
  • Raise standards and show communities the force cares about them
  • "Set the frontline up to succeed"
  • Modernising its teaching and development of leaders
  • Be "relentlessly" data-driven and evidence-based
  • Make efficient use of resources

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The theft happened at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow

Glasgow Hospital targeted in 'utterly deplorable' theft amid extreme NHS pressure

Pope Francis speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Vatican

Pope Francis: ‘Homosexuality is a sin but not a crime’

New Zealand Hipkins

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany and US to 'send tanks to Ukraine' amid rising international pressure after Zelensky plea

Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game

Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia over antisemitic comments

Parrs Wood High School in Didsbury

Teenage girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being stabbed on school playground as police question 14-year-old boy

The pair were reported missing on January 7

British men missing in Ukraine killed while 'rescuing elderly woman in humanitarian evacuation from Soledar', family say

Police at the scene in Half Moon Bay

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

Brighton and Hove councillors have requested an urgent meeting with the Home Office after the government confirmed 78 young asylum-seekers remain missing from UK hotels

Minister admits 200 child asylum-seekers are missing from UK hotels as Home Office called for crisis talks

Mike Pence

Classified documents found at home of former US vice president Mike Pence

Volodymyr Zelensky

Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

'I'm totally bemused by the response. I don't understand how people have picked it up in this way to be quite honest and there's all these crazy theories," said Ms Watson.

Widow who spotted late husband in restaurant promo filmed last week insists there's 'no doubt' the man featured is him

Russia Ukraine War

US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

100,000 homes in Scotland have been left without water due to a burst pipe in Milngavie, Glasgow.

Burst main floods roads and leaves 100,000 homes in Scotland without water

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz approves export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine amid mounting international pressure

The former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has warned that a UK recession 'is more likely than not'.

UK 'more likely than not' heading for recession, Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Tyson

Woman accuses former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of rape in early 90s

Jordan McSweeney was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

Furious LBC callers slam 'joke' UK justice system and probation services failures after Zara Aleena’s killer dodged jail
Classified documents have been found at the home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home, his lawyer has said.

Classified documents found at home of former US Vice President Mike Pence

Government plans to raise the state pension age to 68 by 2035 has caused reportedly caused a Cabinet rift, it's reported.

Chancellor's state pension age hike plans 'spark rift in Cabinet' as Work and Pensions Sec pushes for later date
Mr Zahawi faces an ethics inquiry into his tax affairs

Zahawi ally says he should stay in post as Tory Party Chair amid tax storm

Germany Russia Navalny

Navalny supporters put replica cell outside Russian embassy in Germany

Bernard Laporte

French rugby boss Bernard Laporte held for questioning over tax issues

The Doomsday Clock is at 90 seconds to midnight

Doomsday Clock predicts ‘unprecedented danger’ and sits just 90 seconds before midnight

Former Manchester United youth player John Cofie appeared in court on Monday charged with rape.

Ex-Man Utd youth player John Cofie, 30, appears in court charged with raping woman in 2019

Usain Bolt

FBI to help investigate massive fraud case which targeted Usain Bolt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’
‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election
Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit