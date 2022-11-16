'Go hardcore or quit': Elon Musk's ultimatum to Twitter staff - who have just two days to decide whether to stay

Elon Musk wants Twitter staff to be 'hardcore'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Elon Musk has told Twitter employees they have to agree to be "extremely hardcore", or leave the company, giving them until Thursday to decide.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billionaire Mr Musk, who bought the social networking site in October, said that staff who stayed would be working a 'breakthrough Twitter 2.0' - and that they would need to work long hours at high intensity to succeed.

Mr Musk said that staff who can write "great code" would make up most of the team who stay, and that the company would become more engineering-driven.

The Tesla boss has already fired much of Twitter's full-time staff by email on November 4, wants to get rid of many more contract jobs for workers combatting misinformation and other harmful content.

Mr Musk has vowed to ease restrictions on what users can say on the social media platform, and has tried to reassure companies that advertise on Twitter that it will not damage their brands by associating them with harmful content.

He has also indicated that he plans to resume Twitter's premium service - which grants blue-check "verification" labels to anyone willing to pay £6.99 a month - on November 29.

The billionaire said in a tweet that the relaunch would take place later this month in an effort to make sure the service is "rock solid".

Mr Musk also suggested that he plans to resume Twitter's premium service - which grants blue-check "verification" labels to anyone willing to pay £6.99 a month - on November 29.

The billionaire said in a tweet that the relaunch would take place later this month in an effort to make sure the service is "rock solid".

Elon Musk at a Halloween party a few days after buying Twitter. Picture: Getty

He asked workers to click "yes" on a link provided in the email if they want to be part of the "new Twitter".

He said that employees had until 5pm Eastern Time on Thursday to reply to the link.

Read more: Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week

Read more: Elon Musk sacks 80% of Twitter staff as company descends into chaos

Employees who do not reply by that time will receive three months of severance, according to the email.

"Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful."