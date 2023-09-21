Family of man who drove off collapsed bridge sues Google Maps for 'misguiding him to death'

21 September 2023, 09:18

Google is being sued by the family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge
Google is being sued by the family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge are suing Google for 'failing to update its navigation system'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Philip Paxson, 47, was using Google Maps to drive home from his daughter's birthday party on September 30 last year when his Jeep Gladiator plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory, North Carolina, and he drowned, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

During Mr Paxson's journey, the GPS put him on the unfamiliar path of the bridge, which had collapsed almost a decade earlier and was never repaired, the lawsuit said.

His family are now suing Google for negligence, saying it failed to update its navigation system.

Read more: Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers

Read more: Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Mr Paxson's widow, Alicia, said: "Our girls ask how and why their daddy died, and I'm at a loss for words they can understand because, as an adult, I still can´t understand how those responsible for the GPS directions and the bridge could have acted with so little regard for human life."

State troopers who found the father-of-two's body in his truck said there were no barriers or warning signs near the bridge.

He drove off the unguarded edge and crashed about 20 feet below, the lawsuit said.

It also named several private property management companies allegedly responsible for the bridge and adjoining land.

The lawsuit adds that Google had previously been notified about the collapse and several attempts had been made for the route information to be updated.

A Google spokesman said: "We have the deepest sympathies for the Paxson family.

"Our goal is to provide accurate routing information in Maps and we are reviewing this lawsuit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency workers at the scene of the blast

Four killed, five injured in gas blast and fire at Romania construction site

Hurricane Nigel is set to hit the UK this week

Exact date Hurricane Nigel set to batter UK, with two months' worth of rain falling in just hours this week

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Popular DJ tortured to death by ‘sadistic thugs’ who locked his girlfriend in a toilet for two days, court told

Emergency services at the scene

Three South African navy personnel die after being swept off submarine deck

The Toshiba logo on a building in Kawasaki, Japan

Japan’s troubled Toshiba to delist after takeover by consortium succeeds

A fire following a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

Bob Ross Painting

First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in 30 minutes, goes on sale for nearly £8m

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has hit out at Tory Zac Goldsmith as rifts over Net Zero pledges deepen

Kemi's Zac attack: Badenoch slams Goldsmith as Tory rift widens after Sunak softens Net Zero stance

Police from a unit that investigated Jimmy Savile are helping with the Russell Brand case

'Jimmy Savile police' on Russell Brand case after serious sexual assault allegations

The stolen tank in a scrapyard near Haifa, Israel

Israeli tank stolen from military zone discovered in scrapyard

Heavy downpours hit overnight

Commuter chaos as deluge of heavy rain causes major rail disruption during morning rush hour

Exclusive
Charlie Cosser's father has told LBC 'Cosser's Law' needs to be introduced

Murdered teen's 'heartbroken' family calls for law change to reveal killer's name

Stephen Fry was speaking at an AI festival

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off O2 stage following AI speech

Biden US Brazil

US to protect hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans amid pressure over border

The prime minister unveiled changes to some of the government's climate promises.

Rishi Sunak’s delayed bans on petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers - what does it mean for you?

Rishi Sunak announced delays to the net zero targets to cut 'unacceptable costs' for families.

Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN General Assembly Security Council

Zelensky denounces Russia as ‘a terrorist state’ at UN Security Council meeting

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary said the decision will "threaten the future economy".

‘Rishi Sunak has sold out the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century,’ Shadow Environment Secretary says
Armenia Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan claims control of Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenian forces agree to disarm

UN General Assembly

South Korean leader warns Russia against weapons collaboration with the North

Election 2024 Trump

Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial may overlap with presidential primary

Quavo Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

People-Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement

Germany Catholics Same Sex Marriage

Catholic priests bless same-sex couples in defiance of German archbishop

Biden

Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy

The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France
Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit