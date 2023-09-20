Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne soaked chicken

20 September 2023, 20:29

The royal pair were joined by a number of A-listers on the red carpet.
The royal pair were joined by a number of A-listers on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles and Camilla arrived at the red carpet for their lavish state banquet in Paris alongside the Macrons and A-listers.

The King and Queen are in France for a three day trip to Paris and Bordeaux six months after it had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across the country.

The King and Queen arrived at the red carpet alongside president Macron and his wife Brigitte this evening, as they continue their postponed trip to France which was meant to happen in March.

A number of other guests also made an appearance on the red carpet this evening, including Sir Mick Jagger, Hugh Grant and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Also in attendance were chef Raymond Blanc, actress Emma Mackey, former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, Welsh novelist Ken Follet and former Premier League footballers Didier Drogba and Patrick Vieira.

Bernault Arnault, France’s richest man, is also expected to join the royal couple at the soirée.

Up to 180 guests are set to join the King and Queen for the lavish banquet - where guests will dine on lobster, poached bresse chicken marinated in champagne, comté and more, according to The Telegraph.

The guest list was organised by the Élysée to reflect the full extent of the France-UK relationship.

King Charles and Camilla attended the red carpet alongside president Macron and wife Brigitte.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick arrived for the lavish banquet.
President Emmanuel Macron welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla earlier today with a ceremonial reception at the Arc de Triomphe, followed by this evening's state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

The King and Queen were greeted by French prime minister Elisabeth Borne, and president Macron.

God Save the King played out around the Arc de Triomphe by a French choir. The King stood side-by-side with Macron listening to it.

Their tour - and their first state visit - was delayed after violent nationwide riots and demonstrations by those opposed to President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms.

Just a few days before the the King and Queen's visit was due to begin, Bordeaux's town hall was set on fire by protesters.

King and Queen land in France for state visit

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein walked down the red carpet.
Germany - meant to be the second leg of the tour - became the historic first state visit destination for Charles and Camilla instead.

The King will become the first British monarch to give a speech from France's senate chamber, to senators and national assembly members.

Read more: Man, 25, charged with trespassing after scaling wall at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace

On the agenda for today, the King and Queen will join their hosts, Macron and his wife Brigitte, for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe in the middle of Paris.

During the ceremony, the King will be invited by the president Macron to symbolically light the monument's eternal flame which burns in memory of those who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests. This will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to British-French relations.

Read more: French-German plan to create EU 'inner circle' with space for the UK as Keir Starmer meets Macron in Paris

Demonstrations against the president Macron's pension reform law.
Kind Charles III and Queen Camilla at the ceremonial reception in Hamburg, Germany.
Speaking on Britain's ties with France a senior official from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said that it is an "absolutely massive relationship, both government to government and people to people".

It's what we call a 'full spectrum' relationship, ranging through defence ... trade, migration, and a key part of it is sustainability and our work together on the environment, both with each other and in the world".

The royal couple are also set to meet star athletes as France hosts the Rugby World Cup.

