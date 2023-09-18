Man, 25, charged with trespassing after scaling wall at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace

By Jasmine Moody

A 25-year-old man has been charged with trespassing after scaling a wall at the Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace.

Awad Rovalino was arrested at 1.25am on Saturday after officers responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews.

He has also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident.

Rovalino is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

The King was not at Buckingham Palace when the incident happened and was instead holidaying at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Mews provides road transport for the royal family, holding both cars and horses.

It also looks after state carriages and cars used by the royal family during important occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.

The Windsor Greys and Cleveland Bays are trained on the Mews, used to pull royal carriages.

It comes after the King visited the opening of a farm training unit in East Ayrshire on Saturday.

The MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre is on the Dumfries House estate, which was saved from a dilapidated state with a £45m payment from a consortium including Charles in 2007, when he was Prince of Wales.