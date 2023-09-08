The Royal Family isn’t on the brink of collapse - it’s as safe as it’s always been, writes Nick Ferrari

8 September 2023, 11:08

Nick Ferrari on King Charles

Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

I imagine that the King and all his staff will be heartened by the most recent poll, in which more than 60 people say that he's doing a good job, and even higher numbers say they want to retain the monarchy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's interesting, isn't it?

The Daily Mail has said that those of you who don't believe in the monarchy, and those of you who believe in the republic, have said you thought the death of Queen Elizabeth, because of her extraordinary longevity and the way her stewardship of the country through so many challenges and trials and tribulations, that this could be the moment when actually it all started to collapse. I don't get that sense at all, do you?

It is obviously very early days; the King has a lot of challenges, not, of course, just overseas, but by and large, he seems to have done a pretty good job. He's talked about trying to trim the monarchy, and let's be honest, in the cost of living crisis in which we're all working, you're on struggle street.

The idea is that there are scores of these people enjoying limousines, palaces, staff, and dukes and ecclesiastical appointments that need to be trimmed back, and he's made every gesture of doing so.

Sometimes, of course, annoying his own family, annoying Andrew in the process.

But your view of how that first year has gone, I would have thought the family is just as safe as it's always been because he's been able, after a long, long apprenticeship, to pick up the reins of power.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with 'severe burns' as Met chief tells LBC terror suspect's escape could be 'inside job'

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Was it an 'inside job'? Terror suspect's jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis

Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer

Submit your questions for Sir Mark Rowley ahead of Call the Commissioner on LBC

Call the Commissioner - send your questions to LBC

Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

Body cameras will not be offered to Asda staff, Lord Rose has said.

No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

From Train Strikes to Poisoned Water - A Country in Disarray

Brits endure headache after headache amid transport failure, decrepit schools, poisoned water and doctors strikes

Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final

Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
Mr Gove was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Again

19 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/09 | Watch Again

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boy was electrocuted at Tiffany's hotel in Blackpool

Boy, 10, dies after being electrocuted in reception area of Blackpool hotel

Elon Musk has denied switching off Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine

Elon Musk denies sabotaging Ukrainian attack on Russian fleet ‘by turning off Starlink’

A man mistaken for Khalife was detained at a train station.

Innocent man mistaken for terror suspect Daniel Khalife says ‘mistakes happen’ after being ‘questioned for 20 minutes’
Reza Baluchi's 'run to London' was intercepted by the Coast Guard.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel ‘banned from sea’
Rishi Sunak says he is 'India's son-in-law' as he arrives for G20 summit

Rishi Sunak says he's 'India's son-in-law' as he touches down for G20 summit amid wrangle over trade deal
Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner

Shoplifting crisis is a 'policing capacity challenge', says Met Commissioner

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said clearing force of corrupt officers could take up to three years.

It will take 'up to three years’ to clear Met of corrupt police officers, says Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley
Eco zealots halted the semi final

Fury as eco-zealots halt US Open semi final as one glues himself to floor

The cost of the Bibby Stockholm could have recruited more asylum decision makers

Empty Bibby Stockholm barge cost taxpayers more than £560,000 - enough to clear 1,000 asylum claims in backlog
Police have cleaned up the estate over an eight-week period

'We can let children out to play again': Residents' joy as cops nab 160 people on council estate after shooting spree