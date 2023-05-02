Customer hits out at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after spending £239 on ‘disgusting’ meal experience

The celebrity chef's Liverpool restaurant has been heavily criticised in a recent review. Picture: Alamy/Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

An outraged customer has slammed the celebrity chef’s restaurant, as they said its costly meal for two was “disgusting” and has left them "heartbroken".

The customer, who complained anonymously to Google Reviews, said they visited the Bread Street Kitchen and Bar in Liverpool with a pal recently, excited to try the Beef Wellington Experience advertised online.

However, after splashing out £95 each, the pair were hugely disappointed with their experience.

The anonymous critic wrote: “Waited years to try a real Beef Wellington from Gordon Ramsay's restaurant, and tonight was the night.

“Terrible experience, food was seriously overpriced and wasn’t of a very good standard paid for the Beef Wellington experience.

“Bill ended up coming to £239 for two people — we got a starter to share which included one piece of tuna, four chicken wings, and a slither of beef.

The reviewer said they were 'heartbroken' following the experience. Picture: Alamy

“The main meal to share included four slices of Beef Wellington and a portion of mashed potato.

“Dessert to share included one small chocolate fondant, one small cheesecake without a biscuit base, and three scoops of ice cream.”

The anonymous reviewer also added that they had no alcohol throughout their meal, and only a few bottles of water.

“Absolutely disgusting food was not done to any great standard. If it was offered to me again for £40 I still wouldn’t return as it wasn’t nice.

“Avoid this place unless you like overpriced trash or burning cash. Heartbroken," they finally added.

The review was posted to Google, where the restaurant also has a 3.9 star rating.

In the past, the Michelin star chef has also been criticised for selling overpriced grub. Most recently, his “ultimate” Mother’s Day meal at the flagship restaurant in Chelsea was the subject of controversy as it emerged the £1,000 deal didn’t include alcohol in the price.

The restaurant has been approached for comment.