Government preparing for 'reasonable worst case scenario'

15 September 2020, 10:39 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 10:40

The government has been warned there could be queues of 7,000 lorries
The government has been warned there could be queues of 7,000 lorries . Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Government has admitted it is preparing for the "reasonable worst case" scenario ahead of Brexit as a leaked report warned of queues of 7,000 lorries in Kent and significant delays to cross into the EU.

A confidential document prepared by the Border and Protocol Delivery Group, and seen by The Guardian, also predicts thousands of passengers could have to wait an additional two hours for Eurostar trains.

But a Cabinet Office spokeswoman said in a statement the Government was using a "stretching scenario" as opposed to a prediction.

She said: "As a responsible government we continue to make extensive preparations for a wide range of scenarios, including the reasonable worst case.

"This is not a forecast or prediction of what will happen but rather a stretching scenario. It reflects a responsible government ensuring we are ready for all eventualities."

The 46-page report, dated last week, says an essential IT system used by hauliers will not be tested publicly until the end of November, one month before the UK's transition phase with Brussels ends.

Leading union Unite warned on Monday that Britain's ports would be plunged into "chaos and confusion" in the new year unless customs systems and lorry parks are completed.

The union said lorry drivers feared the complex computer software to deal with customs would not be ready by December 31, adding most of the planned lorry parks were still to be built.

The latest developments come as Boris Johnson's controversial plan to override key elements of the Brexit deal he signed with Brussels cleared its first Commons hurdle despite deep misgivings by some senior Tories.

On Monday night, MPs voted to clear the controversial Brexit Bill through its first hurdle in the House of Commons by 340 votes to 263 - a majority of 77.

As he took to Commons, Mr Johnson said his new legislation would act as a “safety net” to prevent the EU blocking food exports from the British mainland to Northern Ireland.

But the Prime Minister faced some rebellion due to the controversial Bill after the government admitted earlier this week it could break international law.

However, Mr Johnson has insisted it is "critical" to ensure goods flowing between Northern Ireland and Great Britain are uninterrupted.

Opposition had come from all sides of the political spectrum including from Conservative former prime ministers Theresa May, Sir John Major and Lord Howard.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather

Powerful Hurricane Sally creeps towards Gulf Coast

Election 2020 Trump

Donald Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Rosa Parks house

Rosa Parks’ home displayed in Italy as US race tensions rise

Virus Outbreak India

India confirms more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases

Donald Trump

Deadly wildfires divide Trump and governors of West Coast states
Bill Cosby

Lawyers prepare for Bill Cosby’s appeal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election
Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor
Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high"

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law
James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed

James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed
Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill

Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face to face appointments, Doctor claims

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face-to-face appointments, doctor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London