Government scientists receive 'suspicious packages' and abuse from anti-vaxxers

2 September 2021, 19:17

Professor Chris Whitty is one of many scientists who has advised the government throughout the pandemic.
Professor Chris Whitty is one of many scientists who has advised the government throughout the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Scientists who advised the government during the pandemic have been sent suspicious packages and received other abuse from people who believe they are "making bad decisions", a professor has revealed.

Professor Calum Semple, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he had had a "particularly nasty" experience.

Professor Semple, who is a professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, has appeared on television and radio during the pandemic.

He says that scientists such as himself have "attracted adverse attention".

At a webinar hosted by the Royal Society of Medicine he was asked about the issue of scientists receiving abuse.

He confirmed that an "anti-vax group" posted abuse targeting him on social media, writing things such as "Calum kills wildlife for fun".

Professor Semple said: "We are fortunate that the police are open to hearing from us and there's good liaison support for us when these threats are made. That was one particularly nasty event."

Read more: Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid after suggesting young people don’t need jab

Read more: Teenage Covid victim branded 'Satan' by anti-vaxxers for telling youngsters to get jab

"There have been others since then and suspicious packages sent to Sage members and myself.

"This comes from both extremes - people that feel that we're making bad decisions and they don't appreciate that Sage is not a decision-making body."

He stressed that Sage members examine and answer questions from chief scientific officers, and give their best estimates to government advisors.

In July, Lewis Hughes, a former estate agent, was given a suspended sentence when he admitted a charge of assault by beating after England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, was put in a headlock in St James's Park in central London.

Professor Whitty said he was "humiliated" by the incident, and that it had occurred after he refused to take a photo with Mr Hughes.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media, and the 24-year-old was fired from his job following the incident.

Read more: Covid-19 sceptic dies from the virus after being 'put off' getting the jab by anti-vaxxers

Professor Whitty has also suffered other instances of abuse, but has previously played the incidents down, saying that it "occasionally happens".

After being harassed outside Westminster, he told a Downing Street press conference: "In terms of being harangued ... the odd young lad showing off occasionally happens.

"I didn't think anything of it, frankly. I was very surprised it was picked up by the media at all, as anything of any importance."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Atlantic

President Biden says Ida shows ‘climate crisis’ has struck

Japan Martian Moon

Nasa’s newest Mars rover snags first rock sample for return

A man has been arrested in connection with the assaults, according to the Met Police

Man, 28, arrested following spate of antisemitic attacks in north London
ABBA topped charts across Europe during the 1970s and early 1980s.

ABBA announce virtual concert and first studio album in nearly 40 years
Spain Floods

Flooding sweeps cars into sea in north-east Spain

Tropical Weather Atlantic

At least 22 killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida swamp north-eastern US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London