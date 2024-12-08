Exclusive

Government 'spending billions keeping people homeless' claims Rayner amid Labour plans to unclog planning regulation

8 December 2024, 11:51 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 11:52

Government 'spending billions keeping people homeless' claims Rayner amid Labour plans to unclog planning regulation
Government 'spending billions keeping people homeless' claims Rayner amid Labour plans to unclog planning regulation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Angela Rayner has told LBC the government is 'spending billions keeping people homeless' in temporary housing, as Labour announced it's plans to reduce planning red tape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour said on Sunday that it will stop council planning committees from blocking development which meet local plan requirements, the Deputy PM announced.

Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Rayner said: "People have said they need the houses, to put it into context, we're spending billions of pounds keeping people homeless in temporary accommodation.

"We have over 150,000 children in temporary accommodation at the moment, there isn't a listener that hasn't got a relative or someone in their family who either can't afford to get on the housing ladder or are waiting for social housing.

"So we're desperate to make that change, we've got the mandate to do it and I'm gonna deliver it".

Planning applications which meet local development plan requirements will bypass council committees according to the deputy leader.

Read More: Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

Read More: Reform deputy leader Richard Tice says 'hundreds of thousands' could lose jobs due to Labour's 'appalling' Budget

Ms Rayner said that these reforms would be aiming to end delays and cut the time needed to get homes built.

The changes represent an attempt from Sir Keir Starmer's party to meet his target of 1.5 million new homes to be built in the next five years.

Lewis Goodall speaks to Angela Rayner | Watch the full interview

It comes as Rayner commented on the ongoing bid to abolish leaseholds, after thousands continue to be slapped with soaring service charges on purchased properties.

"It's a very complex situation....we will end the feudal system and move to commonhold, it is a complex situation, the previous government have made matters worse," said Rayner.

"There are elements of the Leasehold Bill that they produced that we're trying to take forward but we will end that by the end of this Parliament because we do understand the issues around service charge and leasehold is basically leaving people held to ransom."

The pledge to reduce planning restrictions was reiterated at Starmer's press conference laying out his plan to meet his manifesto targets last week.

Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, said: "Building more homes and infrastructure across the country means unblocking the clogged-up planning system that serves as a chokehold on growth.

New house construction and building - UK
New house construction and building - UK. Picture: Alamy

"The Government will deliver a sweeping overhaul of the creaking local planning committee system.

"Streamlining the approvals process by modernising local planning committees means tackling the chronic uncertainty and damaging delays that act as a drag anchor on building the homes people desperately need."

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Government was "tackling the housing crisis we inherited head-on with bold action" as it worked towards building 1.5 million homes over five years.

The housebuilding commitment was one of the six "milestones" the Prime Minister set out in a wide-ranging speech on Thursday, against which the public can measure the Government's performance.

Under Ms Rayner's proposals, council officials would have a strengthened role in decision-making about planning while the councillors who sit on the committees will get new mandatory training.

Alongside the reforms, the Government is this week expected to confirm sweeping changes to the National Planning Policy Framework - the document which sets out national priorities for building - following a consultation.

This is expected to see increased housing targets which will be mandatory for the first time, with the aim of reaching the Government's pledge to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

Ms Rayner said: "Through our Planning and Infrastructure Bill, alongside new National Planning Policy Framework and mandatory housing targets, we are taking decisive steps to accelerate building, get spades in the ground and deliver the change communities need."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Watch as Syrian looters storm home of ousted President Bashar al Assad

Syrians waving the national flag and celebrating

Jubilation and gunfire as Syrians celebrate end of Assad’s rule

Benjamin Netanyahu standing beside an Israeli flag

Israeli forces seize Golan Heights buffer zone after Syrian regime falls

Tortured refugee rejoices as he plans return to Syria following fall of Assad's regime

Tortured refugee rejoices as he plans return to Syria following fall of Assad's regime

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate the fall of the Syrian government in Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Assad has left the country, says Russia

An opposition fighter steps on a broken bust of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sunday Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

'The future is ours' says rebel leader as Assad's government ousted from Syria

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky in an opulent room

Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Zelensky

Man wearing facemask and hat looking through partition in a cab

Search for UnitedHealthcare boss’s killer yields evidence but few answers

Stained glass window above cathedral organ

Notre Dame hosts first Mass as spiritual heart of Paris is revived

NYPD release new images of gunman after 'monopoly money' found in backpack following hit on Healthcare CEO

NYPD release new images of gunman after 'Monopoly money' found in backpack following hit on Healthcare CEO

Fire and rescue crews stand in front of smoking debris

Rescuers search for victims after apartment block blast

Stolen Ruby Slippers

Stolen ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz auctioned for record amount

Group of men celebrating

Syrian government falls to lightning rebel offensive as Assad flees

Side view of Bashar Assad

Rebel offensive ends Bashar Assad’s 14-year struggle to maintain power

Storm Darragh brings travel chaos as Met Office extends yellow weather warnings - with high winds set to continue

Travel chaos as Met Office extends yellow weather warning in wake of Storm Darragh - with high winds set to continue

Kim Yong Hyun speaking into a microphone, with the South Korean flag as a backdrop

South Korean prosecutors detain ex-defence chief over martial law imposition

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jorge Ortega was described as 'the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting’

'The kindest soul’: Tributes paid to Elizabeth Line worker, 61, killed in 'unprovoked' station attack
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Syrian rebels 'take Damascus' as President Assad 'flees on plane' with army declaring government's rule over

Syrian rebels announce fall of Assad's government after president 'flees on plane' - as celebrations begin in Damascus
APTOPIX Syria

Syrian state TV airs statement saying Assad has been overthrown

Syria

Syrian government appears to have fallen as 50-year rule of Assad family ends

Syria

Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to the opposition

Syria Mideast Wars

War monitor says Assad has fled Syria after rebels enter capital

APTOPIX Syria

Syrian insurgents say they have entered the capital Damascus

Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the 32,000 Wannabes: Massive numbers apply for roles in new HBO series

Mohamed Al Fayed's son says that the late Harrods boss faked dementia in order to avoid police probes into alleged sex crimes.

Mohamed Al Fayed 'faked dementia to avoid police sex crimes probe', tycoon's son says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service
Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News