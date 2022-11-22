Grammar School teacher, 44, who had sex with student, receives lifetime teaching ban 14 years after affair

22 November 2022, 01:25

The 44-year-old geography teacher had an eight-month affair with the student
The 44-year-old geography teacher had an eight-month affair with the student. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Grammar School teacher who had sexual relationship with a sixth-former behind her husband's back has received a lifetime ban from teaching, after the affair was reported to the school's headteacher 14 years later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keeley Dean, 44, was teaching at Oakwood Park Grammar School in Maidstone, Kent, when the eight-month affair took place in 2008.

The sworded sexual relationship only came to light when the now-married pupil, known only as 'Pupil A', reported it to the school in 2020 - some 14 years after the fling took place.

Ms Dean, a geography teacher, denied all allegations but has now been handed a lifetime ban from the classroom after a panel found her actions to be sexually motivated.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) disciplinary panel found Ms Dean guilty of meeting the boy at his home, kissing him and having sex with him on a number of occasions - including once in a hotel room.

Read more: Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling

Read more: On-duty police officer found cradling a wine bottle whilst asleep at the wheel was three times the legal drink-drive limit

The affair happened whilst the teacher worked at Oakwood Park Grammar School, Maidstone
The affair happened whilst the teacher worked at Oakwood Park Grammar School, Maidstone. Picture: Google Maps

Alan Wells, chair of the Teaching Regulation Agency hearing, said on November 10: "Pupil A explained that he considered the relationship to be platonic at the time.

"However, they decided to go to the cinema further away because Ms Dean was married and they did not want anyone to question that."

They panel told how the pupil had reported the historic sexual relationship after "keeping them a secret had been eating away at him".

It's believed the pair exchanged emails and chatted in the classroom at Oakwood Park Grammar School over the following months, with Ms Dean inviting the student to the cinema before exchanging mobile numbers.

It's said the geography teacher, who was 30 at the time, seduced the student over dinner at his home during the festive period in 2008.

Mr Wells added: "Pupil A's parents were away on his father's Christmas work do. 

"Pupil A explained that he invited Ms Dean to his house for the first time because he was there alone."

They pupil finally decided to report the allegations as 'keeping them a secret had been eating away at him'.
They pupil finally decided to report the allegations as 'keeping them a secret had been eating away at him'. Picture: Google Maps

"Ms Dean came to Pupil A's house for dinner and he recalled that she went to the toilet and when she came back she sat on the sofa next to him, grabbed his hand and said 'what are we doing to do about this'.

"Pupil A explained that he then leant in and kissed Ms Dean and they then had sex for the first time."

Pupil A and Ms Dean met up regularly after school for sex at her house - as often as "two or three times a week", with Ms Dean then dropping the student at a nearby bus stop.

It's believed the relationship came to an end in June 2009 after the student's friends became suspicious.

11 years later, in April 2020, the former student chose to contact the school's headteacher using social networking site LinkedIn and subsequently revealed the affair.

Ms Dean claimed her former pupil had fabricated the allegations, dismissing the claims as simply a pupil who was "infatuated" with her.

Banning Ms Dean from the profession for life, Alan Meyrick, for the Education Secretary, said: "The panel noted Ms Dean admitted that she was aware that it was inappropriate to have an intimate relationship with a pupil.

"In my judgement, the apparent lack of full insight means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer is set to tell business chiefs to end cheap labour as Rishi Sunak rebuffs CBI calls to ease stance on migration

Keir Starmer will warn business chiefs to end 'cheap labour' as Rishi Sunak quashes calls to ease migration laws

A man looks at the Independent Square in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Helen Kane was found behind the wheel of the marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs and was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day

On-duty police officer found cradling a wine bottle whilst asleep at the wheel was three times over limit

Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham

One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment

Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Wales held the USA to a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup match

Wales hold USA to 1-1 draw in opening World Cup game amid LGBTQ controversy

Indonesia earthquake survivors

Earthquake topples buildings and kills ‘at least 162’ on Indonesia’s Java island

Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations

Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling

Activists outside the Maltese law courts

Malta plans to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane which fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin, Colombia

Eight dead after small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood

Welsh fans claim LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Rainbow bucket hats snatched from Welsh LGBT supporters by Qatari security ahead of World Cup clash with USA

Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”.

Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

The beautiful centre of Presicce, Italy, pictured on Christmas day in 2018

Picturesque Italian town to pay £25,000 to people willing to buy a house and move there for good

A general view of a flooded area near Shkoder town, north-west Albania

Six dead after heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Janusz Walus in 1997

South Africa’s top court orders Chris Hani’s killer to be paroled

1

Ukraine could ‘reach Crimea by Christmas with Russia war over by spring' says ex major general
Mali political map with capital Bamako, international borders and neighbors. Republic and landlocked country in West Africa. Gray illustration.

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

Jack Grealish performed a special celebration for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy

Heart of gold: Jack Grealish keeps promise to Finlay, 11, performing special 'worm' celebration after World Cup goal
1

Iran players fall silent during national anthem after months of anti-regime protests back home
Wintry Weather New York

Biden sends federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm

1

Fans pack pubs and millions watch from home and even call in sick as England take lead against Iran
Nasa Moon Rocket

Nasa capsule in slingshot move around moon in last big step before lunar orbit

1

Female TV reporter robbed live on air while covering World Cup in Qatar

England went 5-1 up after goals from Bellingham, Saka, Sterling and Rashford

England's six-y football! Three Lions enjoy record breaking World Cup win thrashing Iran 6-2

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'
David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule
'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit