Top state grammar school teacher suspended over 'using Prophet Muhammad mug'

A teacher at a top state grammar school has been suspended after allegedly using a mug with a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad on.

The staff member at Colchester Royal Grammar School (CRGS) in Essex took the item into the playground, it is thought, and was photographed with it.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We have been notified that an image has been shared online of an individual appearing to use a cup that has an offensive image on it.

"At this time we are looking into the matter.

"While we cannot comment on individuals, this will be reviewed in line with our policies and procedures and the appropriate robust action taken as necessary.

"The staff member concerned is currently away from the school."

Physical depictions of the Prophet are generally considered blasphemous.

CRGS has faced a number of scandals over the years.

An Ofsted report last year found school leaders had not ensured male students know "how to interact appropriately" with girls and said some parts of the school were a "hostile environment" for some students.

It was also accused of having a 'toxic rape culture' by a former student.

However in a recent inspection it was found leaders were taking effective action.

The school is not the first to find itself embroiled in a row over depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.

Last year Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire apologised to parents and suspended a teacher after a photo of the Prophet was shown as part of a religious studies lesson.

Protests were staged outside the school, with demonstrators shouting "Allahu Akbar" - "God is Great" - and "get the headteacher".

The teacher was eventually allowed to return after an independent investigation found they did not use the image with the intention of causing offence.