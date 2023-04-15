Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

15 April 2023, 17:19 | Updated: 15 April 2023, 17:33

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse. Picture: getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

The start of the Grand National has been delayed after animal rights protesters breached security's 'ring of fire' and invaded the racecourse using ladders.

Protesters could be seen attempting to tie themselves to a fence before being forcibly removed from the course by police, as locals were seen aiding police in detaining the activists.

The news follows the arrest of three people earlier in the day, with a man and two women being detained at Aintree ahead of the rumoured plans to halt the Grand National.

The Animal Rising group shared on social media that demonstrators had run onto the track, "delaying the race indefinitely".

However, race preparation by jockeys and horses continues despite the disruption.

RACING-ENG-NATIONAL-DEMO
RACING-ENG-NATIONAL-DEMO. Picture: Getty

Protesters gather outside Aintree

A 25-year-old woman from London was arrested at about 11.20am on Saturday while a man was arrested around 30 minutes later.

Another woman, aged 33, from the London area, was arrested in Greater Manchester earlier on Saturday in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption activities at Aintree racecourse.

The protesters added on Twitter: "In the UK alone, 49 horses have died or been killed so far this year due to horseracing: this is unacceptable,"

"We are a nation of animal lovers - we shouldn't be harming animals for entertainment, food or any other reason. It's time to create a kinder future."

Activists also said they would block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

Around 30 animal rights protesters gathered outside Aintree Racecourse on Saturday morning.

Read more: France on fire again: Violent protests erupt after Macron's bid to raise retirement age approved by top court

Read more: A&E, cancer units and intensive care to be hit for first time in fresh nurses strike on May bank holiday

Animal Rising at Aintree

Speaking to LBC, one independent protester said: "We're here today because this is a long overdue barbarity that should have been outdated so long ago.

"Horses are flight animals - they're not running because they love it."

Another person demonstrating outside the racecourse added: "It's systematic - people are encouraged to attend these events and constantly abuse animals in this way.

"We need systematic change, we need to reconnect with nature, with animals and rebond again.

She continued: "If they did really know all the hardship, the suffering and the abuse that these lovely beings go through for this event I hope they would feel the same way."

Protesters outside the racecourse. Picture: LBC

Dora Hargitai, 37, a volunteer with Animal Rising, said: "I do believe we can have non-violence on both sides.

"The race has to stop. Today and forever."

Claudia Penna Rojas, from the same group, said: "We will be slow marching around the perimeter and at some point we may peacefully try to make our way towards the track, again to prevent this race from happening because we know horses are being harmed."

She added that if activists did get onto the track it would not be while horses were running because they did not want to put them in danger.

Police have said they have a "robust" plan in place and are working with Aintree's owners to prepare for any chaos that ensues.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "Merseyside Police has a robust policing plan in place for Aintree, as it does for any major public event, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.

"We have been working with our partners, including The Jockey Club, for a number of months in the build-up to this year's festival to ensure that any necessary plans and processes are in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to racegoers and local residents and businesses.

"We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

Protesters outside the racecourse. Picture: LBC

One horse has died at the Grand National Festival - Envoye Special, ridden by James King - after it fell in the Foxhunters' Chase just after 4pm on Thursday.

It is the 60th horse to die at Aintree in the past 23 years.

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson said: "We respect the right to peaceful protest but sincerely hope that Animal Rising reflect on whether their proposed actions are legitimate and responsible.

"Their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.

"As you would expect, we are working closely with Merseyside Police to ensure we protect the safety and enjoyment of everyone, including all participants, human or equine, at the Grand National."

Breaking
Breaking News

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National after protestors fail to stop race

Donald Trump

‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise 34m dollars so far in 2023

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge

Smoke in Khartoum

Wider conflict feared as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

Man arrested

Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Bus wreckage

Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes

Paul O'Grady's cause of death has been revealed

Paul O'Grady's cause of death confirmed after 'unexpectedly' passing away at home

Germany Nuclear Shutdown rally

Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

Smoke is seen rising from a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan

At least three dead in Sudan as battles break out between army and paramilitary

A local resident looks at his home, which was damaged a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday

Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike

A view of the TikTok app logo

TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s Republican legislature

Bud Light's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drew backlash.

Anheuser-Busch CEO breaks silence over Bud Light partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney

Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday

Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Protesters gathered outside the racecourse to demonstrate

Three arrested as animal rights activists gather at Aintree ahead of 'plot to stop' Grand National

Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

