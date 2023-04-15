A&E, cancer units and intensive care to be hit for first time in fresh nurses strike on May bank holiday

15 April 2023, 00:01 | Updated: 15 April 2023, 00:40

Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A&E, cancer units and intensive care will be affected for the first time in a 48-hour strike announced by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NHS nurses from the RCN union announced the fresh wave of strikes after rejecting the Government's pay offer of 5 per cent.

Its members will walk out from 8pm on 30 April to 8pm on 2 May, affecting the bank holiday weekend.

The move followed a 54 per cent vote to reject an offer of a 5 per cent pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year, coming just as nurses in Unison union backed the terms, with a 74 per cent vote in favour.

It will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt, the RCN said.

The strike is to be the RCN's most severe to date and will come just two weeks after the end of a 96-hour long strike by junior doctors.

It is believed some junior doctors have urged the British Medical Association to carry out strikes on the same weekend, but the RCN has so far resisted co-ordinated industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced that its members will walk out for 48 hours from 8pm on April 30, without any derogations
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced that its members will walk out for 48 hours from 8pm on April 30, without any derogations. Picture: Getty

The announcement of more strikes by nurses has been met with criticism, particularly from Tory MPs.

Speaking about the RCN's decision to reject a pay deal, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "It is very challenging in the NHS anyway."

Read more: Deaths rose after first round of junior doctors strikes, new data shows, as 96-hour walkout enters final day

He continued: "But if you add the pressure of strikes onto what is already a very precious service, it makes it very difficult to bring down waiting times.

"We're dealing with a record high in waiting times after the pandemic and that's why I urge people still voting for this pay deal to recognise the fact the fact that union leaders said it's reasonable.

"Patients want the NHS to be back to normal, and it will be better for staff as well."

A&E departments will be hit for the first time in a fresh set of strikes announced by the Royal College of Nursing
A&E departments will be hit for the first time in a fresh set of strikes announced by the Royal College of Nursing. Picture: Getty

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen wrote to Health Secretary Steve Barclay to inform him of the fresh strike action before the end of the month, and seek urgent re-opening of talks with the Government.

The letter to Mr Barclay said: "What has been offered to date is simply not enough. The Government needs to increase what has already been offered and we will be highly critical of any move to reduce it.

"Since our talks in February, we have seen the pressures on the NHS continue to increase.

"The crisis in our health and care services cannot be addressed without significant action that addresses urgent recruitment and retention issues and nursing pay to bring this dispute to a close urgently.

"Until there is a significantly improved offer, we are forced back to the picket line.

"Meetings alone are not sufficient to prevent strike action and I will require an improved offer as soon as possible. In February, you opened negotiations directly with me and I urge you to do the same now.

"After a historic vote to strike, our members expect a historic pay award."

Read more: UK economy flatlines with zero growth in February as public sector strikes drag on GDP

Tom Swarbrick: 'Are you happy to go on strike with no emergency care cover provided?'

But the government said it was "hugely disappointed" that the RCN membership has rejected the pay deal.

"Following constructive discussions, all parties agreed this was a fair and generous offer which is demonstrated by Unison, representing the largest share of the NHS workforce, choosing to accept it," a spokesperson said.

"The fact that the Royal College of Nursing has announced an escalation in strike action with no derogations, based on a vote from the minority of the nursing workforce, will be hugely concerning for patients.

"Hundreds of thousands of Agenda for Change staff continue to vote in ballots for other unions over the next two weeks and we hope this generous offer secures their support."

A protester holds a placard with a message for Health Secretary Steve Barclay during the demonstration
A protester holds a placard with a message for Health Secretary Steve Barclay during the demonstration. Picture: Getty
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay. Picture: Getty

It comes after NHS workers from the Unison union accepted a pay offer from the Government in a partial breakthrough for ministers.

Unison said 74% of the 288,000 NHS workers across England it consulted voted for the new pay deal, which covers two years.

There will be an additional one-off amount for 2022/23 and a 5% wage rise, or 10.4% for the lowest paid for the 2023/24 period.

Read More: Junior doctors’ union leader apologises for ‘undermining’ strikes by going on holiday

'I hold no trust for this government whatsoever'

UNISON head of health Sara Gorton said: "Clearly health workers would have wanted more, but this was the best that could be achieved through negotiation.

"Over the past few weeks, health workers have weighed up what's on offer. They've opted for the certainty of getting the extra cash in their pockets soon.

"It's a pity it took several months of strike action before the government would commit to talks. Unions told ministers last summer the £1,400 pay rise wasn’t enough to stop staff leaving the NHS, nor to prevent strikes. But they didn’t want to listen.

"Instead, health workers were forced to strike, losing money they could ill afford. The NHS and its patients suffered months of unnecessary disruption.

"Other unions are still consulting so the full picture won't emerge until the end of the month. UNISON will be urging the government to ensure NHS workers get the wage rises they’ve voted for at the earliest opportunity.

"This vote might end UNISON’s dispute, but it doesn’t solve the wider staffing emergency affecting every part of the NHS. Now, the government must work with unions to bring about a sustained programme of investment in the workforce."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'

Justice Department Drug Trafficking

El Chapo’s sons face US charges over drug trafficking

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert

France Pension Ruling

French court approves Macron’s plan to raise retirement age despite protests

Film-Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood to direct legal drama at age of 93

Russia Putin

Putin signs Bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Violence has erupted on the streets of France once again

France on fire again: Violent protests erupt after Macron's bid to raise retirement age approved by top court

Leaked Documents Investigation

US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents

India Bridge Collapse

Girl killed and 70 injured after bridge collapses in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Asda said it had taken 'swift action' to support customers facing hard times with the cost of living.

Aldi, Lidl and Asda follow rivals Sainsbury's and Tesco in slashing milk prices amid supermarket dairy price war

The gull was spotted being pulled along the street by a passerby.

Man who dragged seagull through streets on dog lead investigated by police after vets put it down

Mark Sheehan died in hospital after a brief illness, his band said

'Much-loved husband, father, brother, band mate': Tributes pour in after The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Heartless parents joked about selling their dead baby’s pushchair hours after 'savage and brutal' Christmas Day murder

France Pension Ruling

Macron’s plan to raise French retirement age approved by constitutional council

Police divers recently returned to the Lancashire river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley disappeared

Nicola Bulley coroner 'unimpressed with police' as they return to River Wyre but force slams 'misinformed speculation'

France Notre Dame Fire

‘Don’t give up’: Macron praises workers during Notre Dame Cathedral visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Teixeria appeared in court accused of leaking secret documents

'I love you dad': National guardsman Jack Teixeira shouts in court as he's charged with leaking Pentagon documents
Katie Price has said she is "over the moon" that eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty over the messages

Katie Price 'over the moon' Met officers found guilty of gross misconduct over Harvey messages as two of them sacked
Matthew King was due to be sentenced on Friday

'Basic errors' that delayed terrorist’s sentencing make it 'impossible' to tackle court backlogs, say frustrated lawyers
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

Nurses to stage fresh wave of strikes on bank holiday after rejecting Government's 5% pay offer
A student who threw eggs at King Charles during a walkabout in York has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Student who hurled 'at least five' eggs at Charles during York walkabout found guilty of threatening behaviour
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces resist ‘re-energised’ Russian assault on Bakhmut

Keith Bettison was sentenced to 14 years for the murder of his wife, and nine concurrent years for six counts of sexual assault.

London bus driver who strangled wife exposed as paedophile during murder investigation

The Government wants to make the process to convert bases into migrant camps easier

Govt wants to give itself permission to turn bases into migrant camps 'without consulting locals and councils'
Leaked Documents

Guardsman accused over records leak to appear in court

Hands-free driving is being introduced on UK motorways

Ford launches hands-free driving on motorways as UK becomes first European country to greenlight system

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans
The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit