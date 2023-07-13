Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60 after long illness

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60. Picture: bbc

By StephenRigley

Former Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong has died at the age of 60.

The actor, who was best known for playing Alan Humphries in the children's TV drama, passed away on July 11 after a 'long battle with leukemia'.

Announcing the news on Twitter, a Grange Hill fan account wrote: "I've just heard the very sad news that George Armstrong aka Alan Humphries passed away yesterday."

"RIP George. A true Grange Hill legend xxxx"

George's Grange Hill co-star Robert Craig-Morgan paid tribute on Twitter saying: "Goodbye my friend. I loved you George xx"

Detailing his leukemia battle on Facebook in 2018 to raise money for charity, George wrote: "Any of you who know me know I'm not a great one for sharing my personal life on social media, but today I make an exception for a truly wonderful cause.

"2 years ago I was diagnosed with leukemia and spent 4 months fighting it. I was able to get to remission but unfortunately in February this year, I relapsed and have spent most of the last 3 months in hospital.

"It's hard, it's tiring but despite a big scare I'm still here and fighting on. Everyday I sit here in hospital I'm reminded of the amazing work the NHS does. But they can't do it alone and that is where some remarkable charities help."

Born in London, George started acting at an early age but got his first notable role as Hubert Lane in 1977’s Just William.

Grange Hill, which premiered in 1978 on BBC1 and ran until 2008, was a popular children's television drama series portraying life in a comprehensive school.

The show dealt with typical school issues like bullying as well as hard-hitting storylines such as racism, drugs and teenage pregnancy.

Alan Humphries became one of the TV series key original characters between 1978 and 1982.

Played by George from the first episode until Series 5, the character joined Todd Carty's Tucker Jenkins for three series of the spin-off 'Tucker's Luck'.

After his time on Grange Hill, George continued to pursue acting opportunities and took on the role of PC Driscoll in The Bill in 1989.

Since giving up acting, George - who lived in Waltham Abbey - had become a Technical Theatre Manager at a public school.