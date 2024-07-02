British businessman, 44, found dead floating in sea with head injuries off idyllic Greek island

Stuart Bradshaw was found dead after suffering a head injury in Greece. Picture: LinkedIn/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A man found dead floating in waters off an idyllic Greek island has been named as 44-year-old Essex businessman Stuart Bradshaw.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Investment developer Mr Bradshaw, who lived near Colchester, had flown out for a popular sailing regatta off the island of Spetses.

Local media reported he was part of a team taking part in an annual regatta which took place from 26 to 29 June.

An investigation was launched into his death after it emerged he had been found with a "gash" to the left side of his head.

Greek officials have not confirmed they have eliminated any criminal case and that his cause of death was accidental drowning.

Read more: Jay Slater hunt takes dramatic turn as officers close in on Airbnb where teenager stayed before disappearing

His body was discovered last week but Greek officials have ruled out any criminal case. Picture: Alamy

Local news reports that Mr Bradshaw had gone to a bar with friends but did not follow them back to their hote,.

He was later found dead the next day next to the Tsaldari pier in the Old Port.

His family paid tribute to the father-of-two on Tuesday, describing him as "so loved".

In a statement released by Stuart's firm Push Investment Group, they said: "Stuart was so loved and will be missed by many.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support shown and the many kind words that have been shared by those who knew him.

"As we try to come to terms with this tragic accident, we request that we are given the space and privacy needed to grieve as a family."

Read more: Hunt for dine and dash group who ran up £150 bill on steaks and beer in 'family pub' before bolting

Spetses is a small island and municipality in the Aegean Sea. Picture: Alamy

The Greek island, which is part of the Saronic Islands group, is home to just over 3,700 people.

There have been several cases where tourists have disappearing or dying on Greek islands in the last few months.

Last month, Dr Michael Mosley vanished on the island of Symi.

His body was found four days later following a search amid soaring temperatures on the island.

The TV doctor had been for a walk on his own from Saint Nikolas Beach.

It was understood he was just metres away from safety when he fell over in the sweltering heat.

The body of an American man was also found on the Greek island of Mathraki.

Read more: Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'