Greek islands to vaccinate all residents by end of June to boost tourism

11 May 2021, 19:19

Agios Stefanos beach in Mykonos island, Greece
Agios Stefanos beach in Mykonos island, Greece. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Greece plans to fully vaccinate all residents on nearly 100 of its islands by the end of June in a bid to attract tourists this summer.

The country is currently on the UK Government's amber list for travel, which means holidaymakers who visit from England must quarantine for 10 days when they return.

It hopes it will be moved to the green tier when the list is reviewed on 7 June, which would mean travellers would not be required to self-isolate when they return home.

READ MORE: Which countries are on the green list for quarantine-free travel?

WATCH: Grant Shapps unveils holiday green list at press conference

Travel list assessments are partly based on the proportion of people in a country or on an island who have received a coronavirus vaccine.

Among the Greek islands which will be vaccinated by the end of June are Rhodes, Corfu, Zante, Kefalonia, Santorini and Mykonos.

This is a change to its national jab programme which prioritises people based on their age and medical vulnerability to Covid-19.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: "This initiative aims to support local communities, as well as their economies. My message is clear. We are open again.

"I am delighted that later this week Greece will begin to reopen its tourism industry.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and security of our visitors and our residents."

Greece will reopen for tourism on Saturday when it lifts a ban on people travelling between different regions.

The country's tourism minister Haris Theoharis is visiting London this week to meet with government officials and travel firms.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ambulances and police cars at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia

Teenager held after nine killed in school shooting in Russia

Greek flag

Young British mother strangled in ‘barbaric’ home invasion near Athens
Israel Palestinians

Tel Aviv under fire as clashes between Israel and Hamas escalate
Caroline Crouch was killed after a group of men broken into her and her husband's home

British mum, 20, tortured and killed in front of 11-month-old daughter
The National Covid Memorial Wall outside St Thomas' Hospital in London

PM signals 'full, proper' public Covid inquiry will take place within a year
An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon

Rockets kill two Israelis as 28 killed in Gaza strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch LIVE: Iain Dale interviews former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

Watch LIVE: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC
'I had to use street lights to read books', caller tells James O'Brien

'I had to use street lights to read books', ex-homeless caller tells James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Health Secretary

'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London