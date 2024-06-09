‘It makes us a target’: Green party co-leader compares nuclear weapon argument to that of carrying knives

9 June 2024, 14:25 | Updated: 9 June 2024, 15:27

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer says arguments for nuclear deterrence are like arguments for carrying knives.
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer says arguments for nuclear deterrence are like arguments for carrying knives. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Carla Denyer has compared the argument for nuclear deterrence to that of those who carry knives.

Speaking on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall Ms Denyer said having nuclear weapons makes the UK "a target".

Asked whether it is appropriate to phase out nuclear deterrence when Russia is threatening Nato states, she said: "The argument for having nuclear weapons only as a deterrent reminds me strongly of the argument that you tragically hear young people giving sometimes for why they carry a knife.

She said people who carry knives "say they're doing it to protect themselves and they truly believe that, but the fact is that those who carry knives are more likely to be infected, to be stabbed, sometimes by their own knife".

Read more: Belarus is hosting 'several dozen' Russian nuclear weapons, Lukashenko says, as he warns of 'apocalypse'

Read more: Russia announces nuclear weapon drills in warning to West after clash with senior officials

Green Party Leader's painful interview with Lewis Goodall

Lewis pointed out that it is unlikely the United Kingdom would "nuke itself", questioning the similarities between the two arguments.

Ms Denyer said: "No, but it makes us a target."

The Green Party is against the UK having nuclear weapons, a policy that sets them apart from the other major parties.

They believe in a "no first use policy" to curb what they see as Nato's willingness to "press the nuclear button first."

However, Ms Denyer said her party would keep the UK in Nato - just push for changes.

Green co-leader Carla Denyer's stance on nuclear weapons set her apart at the General Election debate on Friday.
Green co-leader Carla Denyer's stance on nuclear weapons set her apart at the General Election debate on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Defence spending has become a major part of the General Election campaign.

The Conservatives hoped to use their record on defence to position themselves as a safer choice than Labour, promising to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

However, that argument is in peril as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces intense criticism for leaving D-Day events in France early.

During a campaign visit in Essex, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Clearly he’s got questions he needs to answer in relation to what happened on D-Day and at the moment he doesn’t seem to want to answer them.”

The Labour leader added: “I know what I stand for, I know why I was there on Thursday, paid my respects and saying thank you."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces harsh criticism over his early exit from D-day commemoration events.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces harsh criticism over his early exit from D-day commemoration events. Picture: Alamy

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

