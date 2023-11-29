Greggs to open 'fine-dining bistro', with menu taking old favourites to 'new culinary heights' in 'Paris-inspired space'

By Kit Heren

Greggs is set to open its first-ever upmarket restaurant this Christmas, with popular favourites given a fine-dining makeover.

The high-street bakery chain is opening a bistro version with a "Gallic-inspired menu" in the Fenwick department store in Newcastle.

But curious Greggs-lovers will have to be quick, because the bistro is only open from this Friday (December 1) to New Year's Eve.

The first-floor restaurant will be open all-day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu, a collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick, will feature posher versions of existing Greggs favourites, including:

'Greggs Festive Bake', served with delicious duck-fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts with gravy

'Greggs Benedict', which is the Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt redone with smoked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs and Hollandaise sauce.

'Full English’, a reimagined version of the Greggs sausage roll, with bacon, mushroom, tomato, baked beans and a choice of scrambled, poached or fried eggs. It's also available as a vegetarian and vegan option.

'High Tea; for two, which is a three-tier sharing brunch, featuring a sausage roll and sausage, bean and cheese melt , as well as a choice of peach melba, yum yum bites with chocolate sauce and banana, or a Greggs croissant and pain au chocolat.

'Tea and Cake' which is a slice of Greggs' Christmas cake with an Earl Grey-infused Créme Brûlée served in a teacup

Fenwick's Executive Head Chef, Mark Reid said: "Greggs in itself is an everyday treat and the goal was to try and elevate that treat further, verging on the decadent and indulgent with a nod to Christmas.

"Our main inspiration for the menu was taking the recognisable, classic Greggs products and [re-imagining] them."

The drinks menu features a "classic wine list" as well as a 'Pink Jammie Fizz' cocktail, which is a "sparkling cocktail inspired by Greggs iconic 'Pink Jammie' doughnut - raspberry, apple and fresh doughnut flavours all topped with Prosecco."

High Tea can be ordered with a choice of hot drinks including a cafetiere of freshly ground coffee or a festive beverage

The restaurant space itself is inspired by Parisian restaurants, Greggs said.

Diners will walk through a pergola front entrance, which is a "playful nod" to Greggs' pastry designs.

The tables will have typical French restaurant touches like white-clothed tables, velvet banquette seating, oak-effect flooring and marble countertops.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs said: "The launch of Bistro Greggs marks a watershed moment as we take our first step with Fenwick into classic French-inspired fine dining.

"Showcasing popular favourites across our menu, we’ve created an accessible menu featuring eloquent dishes with a modern twist, elevated through Fenwick’s gastronomic excellence and expertise."

Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick said: "Fenwick and Greggs are two brands at the heart of the local community with a commitment to doing good and we are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved brand, bringing a unique and delicious twist to the everyday Greggs experience at Fenwick."

You can book here.