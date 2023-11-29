Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Greggs to open 'fine-dining bistro', with menu taking old favourites to 'new culinary heights' in 'Paris-inspired space'
29 November 2023, 14:04
Greggs is set to open its first-ever upmarket restaurant this Christmas, with popular favourites given a fine-dining makeover.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The high-street bakery chain is opening a bistro version with a "Gallic-inspired menu" in the Fenwick department store in Newcastle.
But curious Greggs-lovers will have to be quick, because the bistro is only open from this Friday (December 1) to New Year's Eve.
The first-floor restaurant will be open all-day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Read more: Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Read more: More Primark stores to get Greggs cafes: could your local shop be getting a sausage roll influx?
The menu, a collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick, will feature posher versions of existing Greggs favourites, including:
- 'Greggs Festive Bake', served with delicious duck-fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts with gravy
- 'Greggs Benedict', which is the Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt redone with smoked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs and Hollandaise sauce.
- 'Full English’, a reimagined version of the Greggs sausage roll, with bacon, mushroom, tomato, baked beans and a choice of scrambled, poached or fried eggs. It's also available as a vegetarian and vegan option.
- 'High Tea; for two, which is a three-tier sharing brunch, featuring a sausage roll and sausage, bean and cheese melt , as well as a choice of peach melba, yum yum bites with chocolate sauce and banana, or a Greggs croissant and pain au chocolat.
- 'Tea and Cake' which is a slice of Greggs' Christmas cake with an Earl Grey-infused Créme Brûlée served in a teacup
Fenwick's Executive Head Chef, Mark Reid said: "Greggs in itself is an everyday treat and the goal was to try and elevate that treat further, verging on the decadent and indulgent with a nod to Christmas.
"Our main inspiration for the menu was taking the recognisable, classic Greggs products and [re-imagining] them."
The drinks menu features a "classic wine list" as well as a 'Pink Jammie Fizz' cocktail, which is a "sparkling cocktail inspired by Greggs iconic 'Pink Jammie' doughnut - raspberry, apple and fresh doughnut flavours all topped with Prosecco."
High Tea can be ordered with a choice of hot drinks including a cafetiere of freshly ground coffee or a festive beverage
The restaurant space itself is inspired by Parisian restaurants, Greggs said.
Diners will walk through a pergola front entrance, which is a "playful nod" to Greggs' pastry designs.
The tables will have typical French restaurant touches like white-clothed tables, velvet banquette seating, oak-effect flooring and marble countertops.
Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs said: "The launch of Bistro Greggs marks a watershed moment as we take our first step with Fenwick into classic French-inspired fine dining.
"Showcasing popular favourites across our menu, we’ve created an accessible menu featuring eloquent dishes with a modern twist, elevated through Fenwick’s gastronomic excellence and expertise."
Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick said: "Fenwick and Greggs are two brands at the heart of the local community with a commitment to doing good and we are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved brand, bringing a unique and delicious twist to the everyday Greggs experience at Fenwick."
You can book here.