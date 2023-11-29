Greggs to open 'fine-dining bistro', with menu taking old favourites to 'new culinary heights' in 'Paris-inspired space'

29 November 2023, 14:04

Greggs is opening a 'fine-dining bistro'
Greggs is opening a 'fine-dining bistro'. Picture: Greggs

By Kit Heren

Greggs is set to open its first-ever upmarket restaurant this Christmas, with popular favourites given a fine-dining makeover.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The high-street bakery chain is opening a bistro version with a "Gallic-inspired menu" in the Fenwick department store in Newcastle.

But curious Greggs-lovers will have to be quick, because the bistro is only open from this Friday (December 1) to New Year's Eve.

The first-floor restaurant will be open all-day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Read more: Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime

Read more: More Primark stores to get Greggs cafes: could your local shop be getting a sausage roll influx?

Greggs is opening a fine-dining bistro
Greggs is opening a fine-dining bistro. Picture: Greggs

The menu, a collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick, will feature posher versions of existing Greggs favourites, including:

  • 'Greggs Festive Bake', served with delicious duck-fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts with gravy
  • 'Greggs Benedict', which is the Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt redone with smoked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs and Hollandaise sauce.
  • 'Full English’, a reimagined version of the Greggs sausage roll, with bacon, mushroom, tomato, baked beans and a choice of scrambled, poached or fried eggs. It's also available as a vegetarian and vegan option.
  • 'High Tea; for two, which is a three-tier sharing brunch, featuring a sausage roll and sausage, bean and cheese melt , as well as a choice of peach melba, yum yum bites with chocolate sauce and banana, or a Greggs croissant and pain au chocolat.
  • 'Tea and Cake' which is a slice of Greggs' Christmas cake with an Earl Grey-infused Créme Brûlée served in a teacup
Greggs and Fenwicks are collaborating
Greggs and Fenwicks are collaborating. Picture: Fenwicks

Fenwick's Executive Head Chef, Mark Reid said: "Greggs in itself is an everyday treat and the goal was to try and elevate that treat further, verging on the decadent and indulgent with a nod to Christmas.

"Our main inspiration for the menu was taking the recognisable, classic Greggs products and [re-imagining] them."

The drinks menu features a "classic wine list" as well as a 'Pink Jammie Fizz' cocktail, which is a "sparkling cocktail inspired by Greggs iconic 'Pink Jammie' doughnut - raspberry, apple and fresh doughnut flavours all topped with Prosecco."

High Tea can be ordered with a choice of hot drinks including a cafetiere of freshly ground coffee or a festive beverage

The restaurant space itself is inspired by Parisian restaurants, Greggs said.

'Greggs Benedict'
'Greggs Benedict'. Picture: Fenwicks

Diners will walk through a pergola front entrance, which is a "playful nod" to Greggs' pastry designs.

The tables will have typical French restaurant touches like white-clothed tables, velvet banquette seating, oak-effect flooring and marble countertops.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs said: "The launch of Bistro Greggs marks a watershed moment as we take our first step with Fenwick into classic French-inspired fine dining.

Greggs is collaborating with Fenwicks
Greggs is collaborating with Fenwicks. Picture: Greggs

"Showcasing popular favourites across our menu, we’ve created an accessible menu featuring eloquent dishes with a modern twist, elevated through Fenwick’s gastronomic excellence and expertise."

Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick said: "Fenwick and Greggs are two brands at the heart of the local community with a commitment to doing good and we are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved brand, bringing a unique and delicious twist to the everyday Greggs experience at Fenwick."

You can book here.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katy Ashworth

Former TV presenter Katy Ashworth 'verbally and physically' abused by ex-partner, High Court hears

Nottingham City Council has a £23m gap in funds

Nottingham City Council declares itself 'bankrupt' with £23m funding gap

Eric Dupond-Moretti

Court clears France’s justice minister of conflict of interest

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is "in peril"

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is 'in peril' despite calls from EU chief Ursula von der Leyen for it to be reversed

Wolverine

Wolverines set for US government protection amid climate change threat

Breaking
Kfir Bibas and his family were taken hostage

Fears for hostage baby Kfir Bibas after Hamas say he was killed in airstrike, as Israel investigate claims

Omid Scobie has said the names of those at the centre of the royal race row could come out

Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims

Sajid Javid said he quit because of Dominic Cummings' behaviour

Dominic Cummings was seeking to 'act as the Prime Minister in all but name', Covid inquiry hears

Ada Sagi was released by Hamas on Tuesday.

'It's such a huge relief': London man tells of 'joy' as mum is freed by Hamas

Javier Milei

Argentina’s president-elect announces choice for economy minister

More than 4,000 children were treated for head injuries sustained during sport over the last year.

Alarming rise in children's sports head injuries prompts calls for improved safety measures amid long-term effects warnings
Keir Starmer hit out at Rishi Sunak over cancelling the meeting with the Greek Prime Minister amid an Elgin Marbles row

Starmer slams Sunak for 'trying to humiliate' Greek PM over Elgin Marbles row as he accuses him of 'small politics'

Marcia Grant was killed on her own driveway

Boy aged 13 who ran over and killed woman with her own car receives two-year sentence

GoFundMe set up for 'heroic' crane driver.

'Buy Glen a drink': GoFundMe page set up to reward hero crane driver who rescued trapped colleague reaches £6,000

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick (l) has said action needs to be taken as the shortage occupation list is being looked at

'Worker shortage list' including ballet dancers could be axed as ministers battle to reduce migration

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crash search at sea

US military Osprey aircraft with six onboard crashes off southern Japan

Carla Bellucci will charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner.

'Britain's most hated woman' to charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner as she should not be 'out of pocket'
Snow could hit London this weekend as first flurries land in Scotland and the north

Snow set to hit London as forecasters issue three day weather warnings for 795 miles of the UK
The four boys drowned in the crash in north Wales

Cause of death of four teenagers killed in Snowdonia camping trip car crash revealed at inquest
Russian model Irina Dvizova, 42 was gunned down in Turkey alongside her daughter Dayana, 15,

International manhunt launched after model, 42, and daughter 15, gunned down in Turkish holiday resort
The paramedic rolls on the ground in pain after being pushed out of the ambulance

Shocking moment London Ambulance Service paramedic pushed out of ambulance by patient

The Pope

Aide reads speech for unwell Pope Francis

Charlie Munger

Warren Buffett ally Charlie Munger dies aged 99

Beyonce's mother said she was "sick and tired of people attacking her" daughter

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles defends daughter against 'skin lightening' accusations

Omis Scobie (l) and Harry, Meghan and Archie (r)

Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better from The Crown
The Dutch translation of Endgame appeared to identify two Royal Family members 'accused of speaking about Archie's skin colour

Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped
Scobie's book Endgame had to be pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands

Who is Omid Scobie and why is a royal accused of asking about Archie's skin colour?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit